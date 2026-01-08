Weather to Turn Fierce Again, Heavy Showers Expected in Several States on January 9 to 11

The monsoon season has been excellent across the country this year with spectacular rainfall. Many states recorded record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon. Although it was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, clouds continue to pour in many states. However, many states have started experiencing severe cold. Heavy rains occurred in 2025, and heavy rainfall is also forecast for 2026. Now, the weather in the country will show its fury again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for many states on January 9, 10, and 11.