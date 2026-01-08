8 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Weather to Turn Fierce Again, Heavy Showers Expected in Several States on January 9 to 11

The weather will show its colours again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rain will occur in many states of the country on January 9 to 11.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Heavy rain alert

Image: Patrika

The monsoon season has been excellent across the country this year with spectacular rainfall. Many states recorded record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon. Although it was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, clouds continue to pour in many states. However, many states have started experiencing severe cold. Heavy rains occurred in 2025, and heavy rainfall is also forecast for 2026. Now, the weather in the country will show its fury again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for many states on January 9, 10, and 11.

What will the weather be like in Himachal Pradesh?

Himachal Pradesh received very good rainfall during the monsoon season, and intermittent rain continues in the state even after the season. The state is also experiencing severe cold. Now, the weather in Himachal Pradesh will show its fury again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on January 9, 10, and 11. Snowfall is also expected in many places during this period.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

As soon as the monsoon arrived in Kerala, heavy rainfall began in the state. The spell of rain is still continuing in the state. Now, the weather in Kerala will show its fury again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy clouds will pour down on January 9, 10, and 11. Strong winds are also expected in many districts during this period.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather in the country will show its fury again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have a heavy rain alert for January 9, 10, and 11. Intermittent rainfall will also occur in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 9, 10, and 11. Additionally, there is a heavy rain alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman-Nicobar, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal. During this period, there is an alert for snowfall in hilly areas and strong winds in the plains.

