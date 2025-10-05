Heavy Rain and Cold Snap to Grip North India, IMD Issues Alert

Heavy Rain (Image: IANS)
Monsoon Weather, IMD Alert: This year, the monsoon has wreaked havoc in India. October has begun, and it is still raining continuously in many parts of the country. This is causing difficulties for people. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the monsoon is in its final phase and will depart in a few weeks, there is a strong possibility of severe winters due to its impact.
According to the India Meteorological Department, rain activities will intensify in North India after the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in many states, including Punjab. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and many districts of Madhya Pradesh may experience torrential downpours. Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in the hilly regions. The Meteorological Department has already alerted the public about this.
Residents of Delhi NCR can expect relief from humidity and heat. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that there is a possibility of strong winds accompanied by heavy rain in the capital from October 6 and 7. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for this. Heavy rain is also forecast for Delhi NCR on the evening and night of October 5. Due to the rain, temperatures will drop from October 8 to October 10. Consequently, Delhi may experience cold weather soon.
Continuous rain in Uttar Pradesh has led to a drop of up to 5 degrees Celsius in temperature in several cities. Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, and surrounding districts have experienced heavy rainfall, turning roads into ponds and flooding shops. According to the latest update from the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in over 32 districts in the coming days. During this period, strong winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour may also blow in some areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted severe to very heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mau, Basti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and surrounding districts. Red and Orange alerts have been issued for this.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed over areas around western Jharkhand, southern Bihar, southeastern Uttar Pradesh, and northern Chhattisgarh. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar in sub-Himalayan West Bengal until Monday morning, for which a Red Alert has been issued. Additionally, heavy rainfall is also anticipated in the districts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia in South Bengal.
Following the withdrawal of the monsoon in Haryana, the weather has started to change suddenly. Six districts in the state experienced heavy rainfall. Along with this, light showers in three cities have brought a cool change in the weather. According to the Meteorological Department, Rohtak, Sonipat, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar have received heavy rainfall, and the temperature has now dropped. Meteorologists believe that the weather will continue to change in the coming days, with cold nights possible. A Yellow Alert has also been issued in this regard.
The weather in many parts of Himachal Pradesh is once again heading towards a change. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has issued a Yellow Alert for rain and hailstorms for Sunday and an Orange Alert for Monday. Continuous rain is expected in the state until October 8. In some areas, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, snowfall may occur in the higher mountainous regions.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone 'Shakti' is expected to move towards Gujarat on Monday, October 6, in the morning and gradually weaken while moving in a east-northeast direction. However, high waves may occur in the sea due to its influence. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad in Gujarat on October 8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days.
