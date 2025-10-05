Heavy Rain and Cold Snap to Grip North India, IMD Issues Alert

Continuous rain in Uttar Pradesh has led to a drop of up to 5 degrees Celsius in temperature in several cities. Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, and surrounding districts have experienced heavy rainfall, turning roads into ponds and flooding shops. According to the latest update from the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in over 32 districts in the coming days. During this period, strong winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour may also blow in some areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted severe to very heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mau, Basti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and surrounding districts. Red and Orange alerts have been issued for this.