Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Alert Issued for 24 States According to the meteorological department, the weather changed in many states from Saturday. Cloud cover brought some relief from the heat. A warning has been issued for 24 states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, for thunderstorms and strong winds accompanied by lightning. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the northeastern states. Hailstorms are possible in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. The change in weather will lead to a decrease in temperature in most states. However, despite the rain and storm warnings, heatwaves will continue to affect parts of these states.

According to the meteorological department, from 26 to 29 April, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h) in eastern India and adjoining parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Hailstorm Alert for These States According to the IMD, there is a possibility of hailstorms in Chhattisgarh from 26-28 April, in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on the 26th, in Bihar and Jharkhand on the 27th, and in some parts of Odisha on 27 and 28 April.

Possibility of Heavy Rainfall with Strong Winds According to the meteorological department, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms (winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h) in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Jharkhand on 27 April. Thunderstorms are also expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 27 and 28 April, and in Bihar and Chhattisgarh from 26-28 April. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Sikkim on 26 and 27 April.

Potential Damage The meteorological department has warned of potential damage. Strong winds/hailstones could damage orchards, horticulture, and standing crops. Hailstorms in open areas could injure people and livestock. Strong winds could cause partial damage to weak structures. Minor damage to mud houses/walls and huts is possible. Loose and light objects may also be blown away.