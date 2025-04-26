scriptWeather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh | : Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Weather Report: According to the meteorological department, between 26 and 29 April, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h, accompanied by rain in eastern India and adjoining parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

BharatApr 26, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: A severe heatwave is sweeping across most of India, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several states. However, relief is on the way. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant weather change is expected across the country. The IMD predicts a new spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong/gusty winds across eastern parts of India from 26 to 29 April, 2025. Twenty-four states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are expected to experience rain with strong winds and lightning.

Alert Issued for 24 States

According to the meteorological department, the weather changed in many states from Saturday. Cloud cover brought some relief from the heat. A warning has been issued for 24 states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, for thunderstorms and strong winds accompanied by lightning. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the northeastern states. Hailstorms are possible in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. The change in weather will lead to a decrease in temperature in most states. However, despite the rain and storm warnings, heatwaves will continue to affect parts of these states.
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 25, 2025

Possibility of Rain with Strong Winds

According to the meteorological department, from 26 to 29 April, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h) in eastern India and adjoining parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Hailstorm Alert for These States

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of hailstorms in Chhattisgarh from 26-28 April, in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on the 26th, in Bihar and Jharkhand on the 27th, and in some parts of Odisha on 27 and 28 April.

Possibility of Heavy Rainfall with Strong Winds

According to the meteorological department, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms (winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h) in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Jharkhand on 27 April. Thunderstorms are also expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 27 and 28 April, and in Bihar and Chhattisgarh from 26-28 April. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Sikkim on 26 and 27 April.

Potential Damage

The meteorological department has warned of potential damage. Strong winds/hailstones could damage orchards, horticulture, and standing crops. Hailstorms in open areas could injure people and livestock. Strong winds could cause partial damage to weak structures. Minor damage to mud houses/walls and huts is possible. Loose and light objects may also be blown away.

IMD Suggestions

The IMD advises staying indoors for the next few days, keeping windows and doors closed, and avoiding travel. Seek shelter in a safe place during bad weather; do not take shelter under trees. Avoid lying on concrete floors or sitting against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic equipment. Immediately evacuate water bodies. Stay away from all objects that conduct electricity.

