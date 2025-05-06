Heavy Rain, Hail, and Strong Winds Predicted for Several States

Delhi Receives Relief from Cool Winds, Rain Continues Delhi has experienced a spell of rain and strong winds since last week. Following heavy rainfall on 4-5 May, cloudy conditions persisted on 6 May, although rainfall remained light. Light showers in some areas during the afternoon kept the weather pleasant. The coolness from the strong winds provided relief from the heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained at 70%, significantly lower than the previous day’s 95%. According to the meteorological department, light rain and strong winds will continue in Delhi until 7 May, while clear skies are expected on 9-10 May. Temperatures may rise to 35-37 degrees, but the intensity of the heat will remain low.

Improvement in Air Quality Amidst the rain and strong winds, Delhi also witnessed an improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on 6 May stood at 118, a significant improvement from the previous day’s 215. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality was found to be satisfactory at 12 out of 36 monitoring stations. This improvement is attributed to the rain and strong winds, which helped reduce pollutant particles.

Red Alert in Uttarakhand, Impact on Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand is experiencing severe weather conditions. A red alert has been issued for heavy rain, snowfall, and hailstorms in Uttarkashi from 7-8 May. Orange and yellow alerts are in place for other districts. Given the deteriorating weather conditions, the administration is on high alert for the Char Dham Yatra. The government has initiated robust measures to handle any potential disaster.

Pleasant Weather in Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, night-time temperatures are more pleasant than daytime temperatures. Strong winds and rain have brought temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Prayagraj was recorded at 39.3 degrees Celsius, and the minimum in Bareilly at 17.9 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted that rain and winds will continue for the next few days.

Storms and Rain in Rajasthan and Gujarat Due to the influence of a western disturbance, Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rain and hailstorms from 6-7 May. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in southern and eastern Rajasthan. A similar situation prevails in Gujarat, where relief from the heat is anticipated. According to the meteorological centre, a cyclonic circulation is active over north-western and south-western Rajasthan, which will further impact the weather.