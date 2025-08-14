Heavy Rain Predicted for August 15th; Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

The monsoon's pace has been fluctuating, sometimes slowing down, sometimes speeding up. However, since the monsoon's arrival, most parts of the country have experienced good rainfall, providing relief from the heat and alleviating water shortages. Water levels in many state reservoirs have risen. Some states even experienced torrential rainfall leading to floods and significant hardship for the people. The fluctuating intensity of the monsoon continues across the country. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on 15 August, Independence Day.
The monsoon season has been good for Rajasthan, with significant rainfall. Intermittent rain continues. While rainfall was less in the past few days, the monsoon has now regained momentum. According to the meteorological department, many districts of Rajasthan may experience intermittent heavy rain on 15 August, while others may see light showers. Strong winds and gusts are also expected.
The nation's capital has not experienced heavy rainfall this year. While there were a few days of good rain, it was not sustained. Now, the monsoon has shifted, and a spell of rain has begun. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several areas of Delhi. According to the meteorological department's alert, heavy rain is expected in Delhi on 15 August, with possible gusty winds in several areas.
According to the meteorological department's alert, several states are expected to experience heavy rainfall on 15 August. In Northwest India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to see heavy rainfall. In Western India, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are predicted to experience heavy rainfall in several areas. In Northeast India, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland are under a heavy rainfall alert for Independence Day. On 15 August, heavy rainfall is also possible in several areas of South India, including Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. In East and Central India, heavy rainfall is anticipated in several areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.