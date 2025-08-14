Heavy Rain Predicted for August 15th; Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

According to the meteorological department's alert, several states are expected to experience heavy rainfall on 15 August. In Northwest India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to see heavy rainfall. In Western India, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are predicted to experience heavy rainfall in several areas. In Northeast India, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland are under a heavy rainfall alert for Independence Day. On 15 August, heavy rainfall is also possible in several areas of South India, including Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. In East and Central India, heavy rainfall is anticipated in several areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.