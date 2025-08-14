Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Heavy Rain Predicted for August 15th; Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States

The fluctuation in the monsoon's pace continues. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states across the country on 15 August.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Heavy rain alert
Heavy rain alert (Representational Photo)

The monsoon's pace has been fluctuating, sometimes slowing down, sometimes speeding up. However, since the monsoon's arrival, most parts of the country have experienced good rainfall, providing relief from the heat and alleviating water shortages. Water levels in many state reservoirs have risen. Some states even experienced torrential rainfall leading to floods and significant hardship for the people. The fluctuating intensity of the monsoon continues across the country. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on 15 August, Independence Day.

Rajasthan's Weather Forecast

The monsoon season has been good for Rajasthan, with significant rainfall. Intermittent rain continues. While rainfall was less in the past few days, the monsoon has now regained momentum. According to the meteorological department, many districts of Rajasthan may experience intermittent heavy rain on 15 August, while others may see light showers. Strong winds and gusts are also expected.

Monsoon Takes a Turn in Delhi

The nation's capital has not experienced heavy rainfall this year. While there were a few days of good rain, it was not sustained. Now, the monsoon has shifted, and a spell of rain has begun. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several areas of Delhi. According to the meteorological department's alert, heavy rain is expected in Delhi on 15 August, with possible gusty winds in several areas.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for These States on 15 August

According to the meteorological department's alert, several states are expected to experience heavy rainfall on 15 August. In Northwest India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana are expected to see heavy rainfall. In Western India, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are predicted to experience heavy rainfall in several areas. In Northeast India, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland are under a heavy rainfall alert for Independence Day. On 15 August, heavy rainfall is also possible in several areas of South India, including Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. In East and Central India, heavy rainfall is anticipated in several areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 05:25 pm

English News / National News / Heavy Rain Predicted for August 15th; Weather Department Issues Alert for Several States
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.