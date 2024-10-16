Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

School-College closed Considering the Red Alert issued by the Meteorological Department, four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday. IT companies have been instructed to implement work-from-home till October 18. Similarly, schools in Karnataka have also declared a holiday on Wednesday. The Southern Railway has cancelled trains between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi railway stations in Tamil Nadu due to waterlogging. The Meteorological Department has reported heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Kerala.

The System Changed According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area in the southern part of the Bay of Bengal has intensified and moved closer to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. As a result, northeastern winds have started blowing, leading to the formation of clouds and heavy rainfall.