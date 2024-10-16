scriptHeavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed | Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has led to heavy rainfall in southern states. Many parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are devastated by the rain.

ChennaiOct 16, 2024 / 11:29 am

Patrika Desk

The southwest monsoon bid farewell to the country on Monday. With this, the northeast monsoon has become active in southern states. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has led to heavy rainfall in southern states. Many parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are devastated by the rain. Five people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu since Sunday.

School-College closed

Considering the Red Alert issued by the Meteorological Department, four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday. IT companies have been instructed to implement work-from-home till October 18. Similarly, schools in Karnataka have also declared a holiday on Wednesday. The Southern Railway has cancelled trains between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi railway stations in Tamil Nadu due to waterlogging. The Meteorological Department has reported heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Kerala.

The System Changed

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area in the southern part of the Bay of Bengal has intensified and moved closer to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. As a result, northeastern winds have started blowing, leading to the formation of clouds and heavy rainfall.

News / National News / Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

