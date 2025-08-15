Heavy Rain Warning for Several States on Independence Day, 15 August 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states in India on Independence Day, 15 August 2025. Active weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are expected to cause torrential rain in many parts of the country, increasing the risk of floods, landslides, and waterlogging.
North India
Central India
South India
East and North-East India
West India
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR on 15 August. The maximum temperature may be 31-33°C and the minimum 23-25°C. Waterlogging and traffic jams are possible due to rain, but the weather will be pleasant.