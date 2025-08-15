Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Heavy Rain Warning for Several States on Independence Day, 15 August 2025

A heavy to very heavy rain warning has been issued for several states across India on 15 August 2025, Independence Day.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

IMD Rain Alert
Weather update for 15 August (File Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states in India on Independence Day, 15 August 2025. Active weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are expected to cause torrential rain in many parts of the country, increasing the risk of floods, landslides, and waterlogging.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for These States

North India

  • Uttarakhand: Red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) in some areas. Possibility of landslides and road closures.
  • Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy rainfall with a risk of landslides.
  • Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Heavy rainfall with strong winds (40-50 km/h).
  • Western Uttar Pradesh: Anticipation of waterlogging and traffic problems.
  • Eastern Rajasthan: Heavy rainfall predicted from 15-17 August.

Central India

  • Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in districts like Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Betul, and Narsinghpur. Risk of waterlogging and flooding.
  • Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha: Heavy rainfall with a likely rise in river water levels.
  • Maharashtra: Alert for extremely heavy rainfall on 17 August in Konkan and Ghat regions.

South India

  • Telangana: Possibility of very heavy rainfall; fishermen advised not to venture into the sea.
  • Kerala and Coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall with strong winds; warning of high waves at sea.
  • Andhra Pradesh: Risk of waterlogging and flooding in coastal areas.

East and North-East India

  • Bihar: Alert for heavy rainfall in districts like West Champaran and Gaya. 1.7 million people affected by floods.
  • Jharkhand: Rain with thunder and strong winds; orange alert issued.
  • Odisha and West Bengal: Anticipation of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
  • Assam and Meghalaya: Very heavy rainfall on 16 August; severe flood situation.

West India

  • Goa and Konkan: Alert for heavy rainfall on 17 August.
  • Gujarat: Light to moderate rainfall from 14-17 August.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR on 15 August. The maximum temperature may be 31-33°C and the minimum 23-25°C. Waterlogging and traffic jams are possible due to rain, but the weather will be pleasant.

Related Topics

IMD latest forecast

Independence Day 2025

weather alert

Weather News

weather news

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 09:53 am

English News / National News / Heavy Rain Warning for Several States on Independence Day, 15 August 2025
