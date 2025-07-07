7 July 2025,

Monday

Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Including Delhi and Rajasthan

Weather Update: Several states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, experienced heavy rainfall in the early morning. The rain has made the weather pleasant. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in several states over the next seven days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD
Heavy rain alert issued by IMD (Photo - ANI)

Weather Update: The monsoon has become active across the country. While many states are experiencing flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall, some areas are still awaiting rain. Meanwhile, the weather has taken a turn. Many states, including areas around the national capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, experienced heavy rainfall in the early morning. The rain has led to a drop in temperature, making the weather pleasant.

Heavy Rainfall in Delhi Since Late Night

Delhi-NCR has been experiencing heavy rainfall since late last night. The intense rainfall continued into Monday morning, making the weather pleasant. Currently, many parts of Delhi are experiencing rainfall. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas. The rainfall has caused a drop in temperature, providing relief from the humidity. According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Due to the overnight rain, Delhi's temperature has dropped to 32 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana

Besides Delhi, many states have been experiencing rainfall since early Monday morning. Rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, among other states, has resulted in pleasant weather. The appearance of dark clouds in the early morning caused darkness. Reports of waterlogging in some areas due to heavy rainfall are also emerging.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for the Next 7 Days: IMD Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country for the next 7 days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Chhattisgarh on 6-7 July and in Vidarbha on 7 July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Madhya Pradesh from 6-10 July. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for West Madhya Pradesh on 8-9 July and for East Madhya Pradesh on 7-8 July.

Alert for Northwest India

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in East Rajasthan on 9 July. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and East and West Uttar Pradesh during 7-10 July.

Torrential Rainfall in Western India

Extremely heavy rainfall is possible in the Ghat regions of central Maharashtra on 7 July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Marathwada for the next 6 days.

Rainfall in Northeast and South India

Rainfall will continue in the northeastern states for the next 7 days, with very heavy rainfall expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 6 and 12 July. Heavy rainfall is possible in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana in South India during 7-12 July.

Warning of Strong Winds and Lightning

The IMD has warned that strong winds at speeds of 30-50 km/h, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are possible in several states. People have been urged to remain alert and follow weather department warnings to ensure safety in any emergency.

07 Jul 2025 08:41 am

