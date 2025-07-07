Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Including Delhi and Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country for the next 7 days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Chhattisgarh on 6-7 July and in Vidarbha on 7 July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Madhya Pradesh from 6-10 July. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for West Madhya Pradesh on 8-9 July and for East Madhya Pradesh on 7-8 July.