Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Including Delhi and Rajasthan

Weather Update: The monsoon has become active across the country. While many states are experiencing flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall, some areas are still awaiting rain. Meanwhile, the weather has taken a turn. Many states, including areas around the national capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, experienced heavy rainfall in the early morning. The rain has led to a drop in temperature, making the weather pleasant.
Delhi-NCR has been experiencing heavy rainfall since late last night. The intense rainfall continued into Monday morning, making the weather pleasant. Currently, many parts of Delhi are experiencing rainfall. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas. The rainfall has caused a drop in temperature, providing relief from the humidity. According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Due to the overnight rain, Delhi's temperature has dropped to 32 degrees Celsius.
Besides Delhi, many states have been experiencing rainfall since early Monday morning. Rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, among other states, has resulted in pleasant weather. The appearance of dark clouds in the early morning caused darkness. Reports of waterlogging in some areas due to heavy rainfall are also emerging.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country for the next 7 days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Chhattisgarh on 6-7 July and in Vidarbha on 7 July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Madhya Pradesh from 6-10 July. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for West Madhya Pradesh on 8-9 July and for East Madhya Pradesh on 7-8 July.
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in East Rajasthan on 9 July. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and East and West Uttar Pradesh during 7-10 July.
Extremely heavy rainfall is possible in the Ghat regions of central Maharashtra on 7 July. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Marathwada for the next 6 days.
Rainfall will continue in the northeastern states for the next 7 days, with very heavy rainfall expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 6 and 12 July. Heavy rainfall is possible in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana in South India during 7-12 July.
The IMD has warned that strong winds at speeds of 30-50 km/h, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are possible in several states. People have been urged to remain alert and follow weather department warnings to ensure safety in any emergency.