12 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for the next 7 days

IMD Alert: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in several states over the next seven days. The IMD has issued alerts for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, among other states.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Rajasthan Rain News
Heavy rain in Bikaner. Photo: Naushad Ali

Heavy Rain Alert: Monsoon rains are lashing across the country. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several states. The coming days will see intense rainfall. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely for the next seven days. In view of this, the IMD has issued alerts for several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. There is a possibility of lightning in some areas during the rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh

According to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in northwest India. Between 12 and 17 July, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir (14-17 July), western Uttar Pradesh (12-15 July), and eastern Uttar Pradesh (12 and 15 July).
Furthermore, very heavy rainfall is likely in western Rajasthan (12-16 July), eastern Rajasthan (12-15 July), and Uttarakhand (15 and 16 July). During the next 7 days, light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at several places over the Western Himalayan region and plains.

Torrential Rain in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall may continue at some places in Madhya Pradesh between 12 and 17 July. Meanwhile, torrential rain is expected in Chhattisgarh (12-14 July), Jharkhand (12-15 July), sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim (13-16 July), and the Gangetic plains of West Bengal (14 July).
Very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha (12-16 July) and Madhya Pradesh (15 and 16 July). During the next 7 days, this region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h).

Alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa

Regarding western India, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa between 13 and 15 July. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat (12-17 July), the ghat areas of central Maharashtra (13 and 14 July), and Saurashtra (13 July). Light/moderate rainfall is likely at several places in this region during the next 7 days.

Heavy Rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is expected in Northeast India for the next seven days. Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at most places in Northeast India during this period. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya (12-17 July). Heavy rainfall is also expected in Mizoram and Tripura (13-15 July) and Arunachal Pradesh (14-17 July).

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 10:56 am

English News / National News / Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for the next 7 days
