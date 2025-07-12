Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for the next 7 days

According to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in northwest India. Between 12 and 17 July, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir (14-17 July), western Uttar Pradesh (12-15 July), and eastern Uttar Pradesh (12 and 15 July).

Furthermore, very heavy rainfall is likely in western Rajasthan (12-16 July), eastern Rajasthan (12-15 July), and Uttarakhand (15 and 16 July). During the next 7 days, light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at several places over the Western Himalayan region and plains.