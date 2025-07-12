Heavy Rainfall Alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for the next 7 days

Heavy Rain Alert: Monsoon rains are lashing across the country. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several states. The coming days will see intense rainfall. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely for the next seven days. In view of this, the IMD has issued alerts for several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. There is a possibility of lightning in some areas during the rainfall.
According to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in northwest India. Between 12 and 17 July, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in eastern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir (14-17 July), western Uttar Pradesh (12-15 July), and eastern Uttar Pradesh (12 and 15 July).
Furthermore, very heavy rainfall is likely in western Rajasthan (12-16 July), eastern Rajasthan (12-15 July), and Uttarakhand (15 and 16 July). During the next 7 days, light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at several places over the Western Himalayan region and plains.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall may continue at some places in Madhya Pradesh between 12 and 17 July. Meanwhile, torrential rain is expected in Chhattisgarh (12-14 July), Jharkhand (12-15 July), sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim (13-16 July), and the Gangetic plains of West Bengal (14 July).
Very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha (12-16 July) and Madhya Pradesh (15 and 16 July). During the next 7 days, this region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h).
Regarding western India, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa between 13 and 15 July. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat (12-17 July), the ghat areas of central Maharashtra (13 and 14 July), and Saurashtra (13 July). Light/moderate rainfall is likely at several places in this region during the next 7 days.
According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is expected in Northeast India for the next seven days. Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at most places in Northeast India during this period. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya (12-17 July). Heavy rainfall is also expected in Mizoram and Tripura (13-15 July) and Arunachal Pradesh (14-17 July).