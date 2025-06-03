scriptHeavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

National News

Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland until 5 June.

BharatJun 03, 2025 / 11:14 am

Patrika Desk

heavy rain
IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country until 5 June 2025. This alert is particularly for the northeastern states, South India, and parts of central India. According to the meteorological department, the onset of the monsoon and the influence of a low-pressure area have intensified weather conditions in various regions of the country.

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Northeast India

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland from 3 to 5 June. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 centimetres) has also been predicted in some areas. Five people have already died in rain-related incidents, including landslides and drowning, in Meghalaya and Assam. The meteorological department has expressed concerns about an increased risk of floods and landslides in these states.

Monsoon’s Fury in South India

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra until 5 June. A red alert was already issued for eight districts in Kerala, and heavy rainfall is still expected in many areas. A red alert has also been issued in coastal Karnataka, where incidents like landslides and floods have already been reported. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as strong winds (40-50 km/hour) and high waves are anticipated.

Weather Conditions in Central and Northwest India

Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds (50-70 km/hour) is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha from 2 to 5 June. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected in Northwest India, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh from 2 to 3 June. Light rain and strong winds are also predicted for Delhi on 3 June.

Monsoon to Strengthen on 11-12 June

According to IMD scientist S.D. Sanap, the intensity of rainfall will decrease in a few days, but the monsoon is expected to strengthen from 11-12 June.

Impact of Weather and Precautions

Flood and Landslide Risk: Heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, streams, and hilly areas.
Impact on Transport and Daily Life: Heavy rainfall has affected transport and rail services in Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Impact on Agriculture: The early onset of the monsoon could benefit farmers, but excessive rainfall could also damage crops.

IMD Advice

The meteorological department has appealed to people to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines of the local administration. The weather may intensify due to the influence of the low-pressure area and western disturbances.

News / National News / Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

National News

Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

in 5 hours

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

Cricket News

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

in 3 hours

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Winners and Award Recipients to Receive Massive Payouts Today

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Winners and Award Recipients to Receive Massive Payouts Today

in 5 hours

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

Special

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Bank Holiday: Three Consecutive Bank Holidays This Week

National News

Bank Holiday: Three Consecutive Bank Holidays This Week

in 4 hours

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

National News

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

in 3 hours

IATA Chief Defends India's Aviation Policy Amidst Gulf Pressure

National News

IATA Chief Defends India's Aviation Policy Amidst Gulf Pressure

12 hours ago

Sikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed

National News

Sikkim Landslide: Three Soldiers Dead, Six Missing After Army Camp Destroyed

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.