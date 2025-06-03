Heavy rainfall alert in northeast India: IMD forecasts impact across India

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Northeast India The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland from 3 to 5 June. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 centimetres) has also been predicted in some areas. Five people have already died in rain-related incidents, including landslides and drowning, in Meghalaya and Assam. The meteorological department has expressed concerns about an increased risk of floods and landslides in these states.

Monsoon’s Fury in South India Heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra until 5 June. A red alert was already issued for eight districts in Kerala, and heavy rainfall is still expected in many areas. A red alert has also been issued in coastal Karnataka, where incidents like landslides and floods have already been reported. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as strong winds (40-50 km/hour) and high waves are anticipated.

Weather Conditions in Central and Northwest India Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds (50-70 km/hour) is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha from 2 to 5 June. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected in Northwest India, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh from 2 to 3 June. Light rain and strong winds are also predicted for Delhi on 3 June.

Monsoon to Strengthen on 11-12 June According to IMD scientist S.D. Sanap, the intensity of rainfall will decrease in a few days, but the monsoon is expected to strengthen from 11-12 June. Impact of Weather and Precautions Flood and Landslide Risk: Heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, streams, and hilly areas.

Impact on Transport and Daily Life: Heavy rainfall has affected transport and rail services in Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Impact on Agriculture: The early onset of the monsoon could benefit farmers, but excessive rainfall could also damage crops.