Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and Saurashtra from 26th June to 1st July. ◙ Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East and West Uttar Pradesh from 26th June to 1st July.
◙ Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from 26th June to 1st July. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal during 26th-28th June. Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Bihar during 28th-29th June. Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 27th June to 1st July.
◙ Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places are likely over Northeast India during the next six days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th June. ◙ Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from 26th to 29th June.
◙ Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Jammu and Kashmir on 26th and 27th June.
Light/Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over Delhi for the next six days. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h and lightning are possible during this period.
◙ Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most places over Northwest India from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h. ◙ Light/moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also possible.
◙ Light/moderate rainfall is likely at some places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 26th-29th June. Strong surface winds (40-60 km/h), thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.
Rajasthan Weather Forecast Currently, the rain in Rajasthan has provided relief from the heat. The meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall at many places in Rajasthan from 26th-29th June. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-60 km/h) are also likely during this period.