scriptHeavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next six days, starting today. Which states will experience this rainfall? Let’s find out.

BharatJun 26, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy rain

Heavy rain (Photo – ANI)

Rain has begun across India. The monsoon has arrived in almost all states, and its effects are visible. Some areas are experiencing heavier rainfall than others. The rain has also led to a drop in temperature, providing relief from the heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Warning. According to the IMD, heavy rain is expected in many parts of the country for the next six days, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States

According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and Saurashtra from 26th June to 1st July.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East and West Uttar Pradesh from 26th June to 1st July.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from 26th June to 1st July. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal during 26th-28th June. Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Bihar during 28th-29th June. Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 27th June to 1st July.
Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places are likely over Northeast India during the next six days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th June.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from 26th to 29th June.
Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Jammu and Kashmir on 26th and 27th June.

Light/Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms Expected in These States

According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over Delhi for the next six days. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h and lightning are possible during this period.
Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most places over Northwest India from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h.

Light/moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also possible.
Light/moderate rainfall is likely at some places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 26th-29th June. Strong surface winds (40-60 km/h), thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

Currently, the rain in Rajasthan has provided relief from the heat. The meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall at many places in Rajasthan from 26th-29th June. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-60 km/h) are also likely during this period.

News / National News / Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

in 5 hours

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

World

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

in 5 hours

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

in 3 hours

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

in 4 hours

Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

National News

Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

13 hours ago

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

National News

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

15 hours ago

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Alert in These Districts from 25 to 30 June

National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Alert in These Districts from 25 to 30 June

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.