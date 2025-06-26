Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and Saurashtra from 26th June to 1st July. ◙ Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East and West Uttar Pradesh from 26th June to 1st July.

◙ Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from 26th June to 1st July. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal during 26th-28th June. Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Bihar during 28th-29th June. Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 27th June to 1st July.

◙ Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places are likely over Northeast India during the next six days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th June. ◙ Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from 26th to 29th June.

◙ Heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Jammu and Kashmir on 26th and 27th June. Light/Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over Delhi for the next six days. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h and lightning are possible during this period.

◙ Light/moderate rainfall is likely at most places over Northwest India from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h. ◙ Light/moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 26th June to 1st July. Thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also possible.