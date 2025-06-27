Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Several Indian States

North India Delhi-NCR: The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and surrounding areas for today (27 June), predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. While the likelihood of heavy rain is low, breezy conditions and showers will make for pleasant weather.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: These hilly states continue to face the threat of landslides and floods due to heavy rainfall. An alert has been issued in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, due to rising water levels in the Beas River.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rain with strong winds (30-40 km/h) are expected in these states until 1 July. A heavy rainfall alert is in place for 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in western UP, where the situation may become critical from today until 28 June.

Rajasthan: An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 30 districts, including Sikar, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Sawai Madhopur in eastern Rajasthan. Army and SRDF teams have been deployed in the Kota division.

Central India Madhya Pradesh: A warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Madhya Pradesh until 2 July. Jabalpur and Chhindwara are experiencing waterlogging and are under a yellow alert. Chhattisgarh: Heavy rainfall is predicted for several districts, including Raipur and Raigarh, with a yellow alert issued for 33 districts.

East and Northeast India Bihar: Very heavy rainfall is likely in West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, and Supaul. Heavy rain and lightning alerts are also in place for Purnia and other districts. Jharkhand: Torrential rain has caused damage in several areas, including Ranchi and Khunti. Reports suggest the collapse of the Simdega bridge.

West Bengal: Heavy rainfall is expected in Gangetic West Bengal and sub-Himalayan regions until 30 June. Moderate rainfall is possible in Kolkata, Bankura, and Hooghly in the next 3-4 hours. Northeastern States: An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland until 28 June. Reports indicate one death due to a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

Odisha: Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has resulted in two deaths. Flood-like conditions prevail in the state. West India Gujarat: Heavy rainfall has inundated roads and homes in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vapi, and Rajkot. Surat recorded 400 mm of rainfall in 36 hours. A red alert is in effect for three districts.

Maharashtra: Waterlogging is reported in Mumbai, Nashik, and the Konkan region. A heavy rainfall alert is in place until 28 June. South India Kerala and Coastal Karnataka: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected until 28 June. Strong winds (40-60 km/h) and heavy rainfall are also possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana.