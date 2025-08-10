Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Several Regions from 10-16 August

Heavy Rain Alert: The monsoon has changed course again, leading to heavy rainfall across several parts of the country. Rain has wreaked havoc from the hill states to the plains. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a fresh update regarding the rainfall. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Himachal Pradesh during the next 7 days. In addition, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Uttarakhand on 13 August.
According to the IMD, there is a likelihood of increased rainfall activity in east-central India and adjoining north peninsular India. A new spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during 13-16 August.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 10th and 16th August. On 10th, 15th and 16th August in Himachal Pradesh; on 10th, 11th, 14th and 15th August in Punjab; during 10th, 11th and 13th-15th August in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; and on 10th and 16th August in West Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected.
According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely at some places over Arunachal Pradesh on 10th, 11th and 13th August. Furthermore, on 10th, 11th and 14th August in Assam and Meghalaya; on 10th, 13th and 14th August in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; on 12th August in Arunachal Pradesh; and on 12th and 13th August in Assam and Meghalaya, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.
According to the meteorological department's update, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 10th, 14th and 16th August. Meanwhile, during 10th and 16th August in East Madhya Pradesh; on 12th, 15th and 16th August in Vidarbha; on 12th August in Chhattisgarh; on 11th August in Andaman & Nicobar Islands; and on 10th, 13th and 14th August in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, heavy rainfall is also likely.