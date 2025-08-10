Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Several Regions from 10-16 August

Heavy Rain Alert: The monsoon has changed course again, leading to heavy rainfall across several parts of the country. Rain has wreaked havoc from the hill states to the plains. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a fresh update regarding the rainfall. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Himachal Pradesh during the next 7 days. In addition, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Uttarakhand on 13 August.