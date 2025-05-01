Heavy Rainfall Alert: Western Disturbance to Bring Intense Storms Until 6 May

Weather Systems and Their Impact According to the IMD, several cyclonic systems are currently active. Cyclonic circulation persists in the upper levels of the atmosphere over North Bangladesh and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation exists over Southwest Rajasthan, and a trough (low-pressure area) extends from it to North Kerala. A trough also persists along 85°E longitude in the mid and upper troposphere. The combined effect of these systems will cause significant weather disruptions across the country.

Northwest India A fresh and active western disturbance will affect Northwest India from 2 May. This will result in: Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand : Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 50 km/h, gusting to 30-40 km/h) are likely from 1 to 6 May. Hailstorms and squally winds (50-60 km/h) are likely in Uttarakhand on 1 and 2 May.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan : Scattered rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-60 km/h) are likely from 30 April to 5 May. Dust storms are likely in East Uttar Pradesh on 30 April and 1 May, and in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on 1 and 2 May. A dust storm alert is in place for West Rajasthan from 30 April to 4 May and for East Rajasthan from 1 to 3 May.

Delhi's Weather: Cloudy skies are expected on 2 May, with light rain or drizzle, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 50 km/h, gusting to 30-40 km/h). The maximum temperature will be 35-37°C and the minimum temperature 24-26°C. On 3 May, partly cloudy skies are expected with a possibility of light rain and strong winds (30-40 km/h). The maximum temperature will be 36-38°C and the minimum temperature 25-27°C. East and Central India Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh : Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 60 km/h, gusting to 40-50 km/h) are likely from 30 April to 3 May.

Squally Winds : Squally winds (50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h) are likely in Jharkhand on 30 April and 1 May, in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 30 April, in East Madhya Pradesh from 30 April to 3 May, and in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 3 and 4 May.

Hailstorms : Hailstorms are likely in Chhattisgarh on 30 April, in Odisha on 30 April and 1 May, and in East Madhya Pradesh on 2 and 3 May.

Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha from 30 April to 2 May and in Bihar on 2 May. South Peninsular India Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal : Scattered to light/moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 50 km/h, gusting to 30-40 km/h) are likely over the next 7 days. Squally winds (50-60 km/h) are likely in North Interior Karnataka from 30 April to 4 May.

Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30 April. Northeast India Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura: Widespread light/moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 50 km/h, gusting to 30-40 km/h) are likely over the next 5 days. Squally winds (50-60 km/h) are likely in Assam and Meghalaya on 30 April, and hailstorms are likely in Nagaland and Manipur on 1 May. Advice for People and Administration The IMD has advised people to remain vigilant and exercise caution during outdoor activities. Strong winds and hailstorms could damage crops, so farmers should take measures to protect their harvests. Heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, requiring preparedness from the local administration.

From 30 April to 6 May, western disturbances and cyclonic systems will completely transform the nation’s weather. This period of stormy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds will not only cool the weather but also bring challenges to many areas. While temperatures in cities like Delhi will remain below normal, strong winds and dust storms could cause discomfort. People need to monitor weather updates and be prepared for emergencies during this time. This weather upheaval once again highlights the power of nature, for which vigilance and preparation are the best weapons.