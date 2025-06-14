scriptHeavy Rainfall Predicted Across Several States for the Next Seven Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Several States for the Next Seven Days

The meteorological department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall for the next 7 days, starting today. Let’s take a look at what the weather forecast holds for your state.

Jun 14, 2025 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy rain (Photo – ANI)

Parts of India are experiencing heavy rainfall, while others are grappling with soaring temperatures due to a lack of rain. The monsoon has arrived in some states, while others are expecting its arrival soon. Northwestern states are yet to receive monsoon rains, leading to intense heat. Conversely, several parts of Northeast India are experiencing heavy rainfall, resulting in floods. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, predicting heavy rainfall in several states over the next seven days.

States to Experience Heavy Rainfall

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal between 14-20 June. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also anticipated during this period.
Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Marathwada, Saurashtra, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat between 14-17 June.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha between 15-19 June. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Bihar on 19 June.
Heavy rainfall is likely in several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 14-19 June. Dust storms/thunderstorms are also possible, with wind speeds potentially reaching 70 km/h from an initial 50-60 km/h.

States to Experience Light/Moderate Rainfall

The meteorological department predicts light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of central Maharashtra and Gujarat on 14-15 June.
Light/moderate rainfall is expected to continue at several locations in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days.

Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely in some areas of Madhya Pradesh between 14-17 June.
Light/moderate rainfall is also expected in east Madhya Pradesh on 16 and 17 June.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

According to the meteorological department, winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in several parts of Rajasthan for the next six days. Cloudy conditions and light rainfall are also anticipated. Some relief from the heat is expected across Rajasthan over the next six days.

