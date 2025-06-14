Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Several States for the Next Seven Days

States to Experience Heavy Rainfall ◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal between 14-20 June. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also anticipated during this period.
◙ Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Marathwada, Saurashtra, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat between 14-17 June. ◙ Heavy rainfall is likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha between 15-19 June. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Bihar on 19 June.
◙ Heavy rainfall is likely in several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 14-19 June. Dust storms/thunderstorms are also possible, with wind speeds potentially reaching 70 km/h from an initial 50-60 km/h.
States to Experience Light/Moderate Rainfall ◙ The meteorological department predicts light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of central Maharashtra and Gujarat on 14-15 June.
◙ Light/moderate rainfall is expected to continue at several locations in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days. ◙ Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely in some areas of Madhya Pradesh between 14-17 June.
◙ Light/moderate rainfall is also expected in east Madhya Pradesh on 16 and 17 June.
Rajasthan Weather Forecast According to the meteorological department, winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in several parts of Rajasthan for the next six days. Cloudy conditions and light rainfall are also anticipated. Some relief from the heat is expected across Rajasthan over the next six days.