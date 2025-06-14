Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Several States for the Next Seven Days

States to Experience Heavy Rainfall ◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal between 14-20 June. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are also anticipated during this period.

◙ Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Marathwada, Saurashtra, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat between 14-17 June. ◙ Heavy rainfall is likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha between 15-19 June. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Bihar on 19 June.

◙ Heavy rainfall is likely in several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 14-19 June. Dust storms/thunderstorms are also possible, with wind speeds potentially reaching 70 km/h from an initial 50-60 km/h. States to Experience Light/Moderate Rainfall ◙ The meteorological department predicts light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of central Maharashtra and Gujarat on 14-15 June.

◙ Light/moderate rainfall is expected to continue at several locations in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days. ◙ Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely in some areas of Madhya Pradesh between 14-17 June.