National News

Heavy Rainfall Predicted: Seven-Day Warning Issued

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states over the next 7 days. According to the department, there will be significant rainfall during this period.

Jun 28, 2025 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

Rain continues across the country. Monsoon rains are falling in some areas more heavily than in others. However, rain is not widespread, and many places are still experiencing intense heat. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for the next 7 days. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in several areas during this period.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States

◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is expected at several locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh over the next 7 days.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated at various locations in central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa between 28 June and 4 July.
Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir between 28 and 29 June.

Heavy rain is expected at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 7 days. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.
Heavy rainfall is likely at several locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 28 June.

Heavy rain is expected in Vidarbha between 30 June and 2 July.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated at several locations in Northeast India over the next 7 days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are also likely.
Heavy rainfall is likely at several locations in coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Kerala, and Lakshadweep between 28 June and 4 July.

Light/Moderate Rainfall Expected in These States

According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rainfall is expected at several locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next 7 days.
Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds (30-40 km/h), is expected at most locations in Northwest India over the next 7 days.

Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely at several locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next 7 days.
Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds is likely at several locations in Northeast India over the next 7 days.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and light/moderate rainfall are expected at several locations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana between 28 June and 4 July.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Rajasthan

The weather in Rajasthan has been providing relief in recent days, with rainfall in many areas leading to a drop in temperatures. According to the meteorological department, there is a continued likelihood of good rainfall in the coming 7 days. Heavy rainfall is expected at several locations in Rajasthan between 28 June and 4 July. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 km/h) in several areas during this period.

