Heavy Rainfall Predicted: Seven-Day Warning Issued

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, heavy rain is expected at several locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh over the next 7 days. ◙ Heavy rainfall is anticipated at various locations in central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa between 28 June and 4 July.

◙ Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir between 28 and 29 June. ◙ Heavy rain is expected at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 7 days. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

◙ Heavy rainfall is likely at several locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 28 June. ◙ Heavy rain is expected in Vidarbha between 30 June and 2 July. ◙ Heavy rainfall is anticipated at several locations in Northeast India over the next 7 days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are also likely.

◙ Heavy rainfall is likely at several locations in coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Kerala, and Lakshadweep between 28 June and 4 July. Light/Moderate Rainfall Expected in These States ◙ According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rainfall is expected at several locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next 7 days.

◙ Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds (30-40 km/h), is expected at most locations in Northwest India over the next 7 days. ◙ Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely at several locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next 7 days.

◙ Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds is likely at several locations in Northeast India over the next 7 days. ◙ Thunderstorms, lightning, and light/moderate rainfall are expected at several locations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana between 28 June and 4 July.