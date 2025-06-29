scriptHeavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

IMD has issued an orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall. Read the full story.

Jun 29, 2025 / 01:17 pm

Patrika Desk

heavy rain
Amidst active monsoon conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur. A yellow alert has also been issued for four other districts—Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla—in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Flood-like Situation in Solan

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in several areas, including Shimla, over the past 24 hours. In Solan district, incessant rain has created flood-like conditions, increasing the risk of waterlogging and landslides in low-lying areas. Palampur recorded 66.5 mm of rainfall, while Kasauli received 48 mm and Manali 25 mm.

IMD Warning and Advice

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells in some areas of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase, particularly today and on 30 June. The IMD advises people to stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas. Local authorities have also been instructed to remain vigilant in view of the flood and landslide threat.

Administration and Relief Efforts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remain alert and prepared for disaster management. Relief and rescue operations have been intensified following recent cloudbursts in Kullu and Kangra. NDRF and SDRF teams are active in the affected areas.

Transportation Affected

Heavy rainfall has resulted in the closure of 53 roads in the state, with Kullu district reporting the highest number at 23, followed by Mandi with 16. Landslides on the Kalka-Shimla railway line caused a three-hour delay in train services. The meteorological department has urged people to exercise caution and follow official warnings to prevent any untoward incidents.

News / National News / Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

National News

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

in 4 hours

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 1 hour

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

in 2 hours

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

in 2 hours

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 1 hour

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

National News

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

15 hours ago

Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

National News

Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.