Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Flood-like Situation in Solan Heavy rainfall has been recorded in several areas, including Shimla, over the past 24 hours. In Solan district, incessant rain has created flood-like conditions, increasing the risk of waterlogging and landslides in low-lying areas. Palampur recorded 66.5 mm of rainfall, while Kasauli received 48 mm and Manali 25 mm.

IMD Warning and Advice The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells in some areas of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase, particularly today and on 30 June. The IMD advises people to stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas. Local authorities have also been instructed to remain vigilant in view of the flood and landslide threat.

Administration and Relief Efforts Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remain alert and prepared for disaster management. Relief and rescue operations have been intensified following recent cloudbursts in Kullu and Kangra. NDRF and SDRF teams are active in the affected areas.