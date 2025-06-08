Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

Monsoon to Remain Active in Northeast India Heavy rainfall is expected at several places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between 11 and 14 June. Intense rainfall is predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 10 to 13 June. Tripura is under a warning for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds (30-40 km/h) along with rainfall from 8 to 12 June.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for South India Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are expected to experience continuous light to moderate rainfall. Heavy rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh between 10 and 14 June. Very heavy rainfall is warned for Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep on 13 and 14 June. Interior Karnataka may experience 70 km/h winds on 12 June.

Impact on East and Central India Rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. Strong winds (up to 70 km/h) with thunderstorms are possible in Bihar and Vidarbha on 11-12 June. Heavy rainfall is warned for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9 June.

Heatwave in Northwest India Light rain is possible in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh between 11 and 14 June, but before that, heatwaves and dust storms are likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi from 8-11 June. A severe heatwave is predicted for western Rajasthan on 9 June. A warning for hot nights has also been issued for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on 9 and 10 June.