scriptHeavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

According to the meteorological department, light/moderate rain is likely to continue at many places in Northeast India for the next 7 days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during this period.

Jun 08, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather across different parts of the country will vary over the next seven days. While light to heavy rainfall is likely in Northeast, South and West India due to monsoon activities, parts of Northwest India may continue to experience intense heat and heatwaves.

Monsoon to Remain Active in Northeast India

Heavy rainfall is expected at several places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between 11 and 14 June. Intense rainfall is predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 10 to 13 June. Tripura is under a warning for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds (30-40 km/h) along with rainfall from 8 to 12 June.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for South India

Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are expected to experience continuous light to moderate rainfall. Heavy rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh between 10 and 14 June. Very heavy rainfall is warned for Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep on 13 and 14 June. Interior Karnataka may experience 70 km/h winds on 12 June.

Impact on East and Central India

Rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. Strong winds (up to 70 km/h) with thunderstorms are possible in Bihar and Vidarbha on 11-12 June. Heavy rainfall is warned for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9 June.

Heatwave in Northwest India

Light rain is possible in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh between 11 and 14 June, but before that, heatwaves and dust storms are likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi from 8-11 June. A severe heatwave is predicted for western Rajasthan on 9 June. A warning for hot nights has also been issued for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on 9 and 10 June.

Indications of Rainfall in West India

Rainfall will continue in Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada from 8 to 14 June. Heavy rainfall is possible at some places between 12-14 June. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in central and northwest India may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next three days, offering little relief from the intense heat.

News / National News / Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

in 4 hours

$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

World

$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

National News

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

in 5 hours

Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

in 4 hours

June Heatwave to Return as Monsoon Remains Elusive; Temperatures to Hit 44°C on 9th

National News

June Heatwave to Return as Monsoon Remains Elusive; Temperatures to Hit 44°C on 9th

17 hours ago

Indian Navy to Commission its First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, INS Arnala

National News

Indian Navy to Commission its First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, INS Arnala

21 hours ago

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

National News

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.