Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States as Monsoon Arrives

The department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in more than 15 states across the country in the coming week. According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the coasts of North Karnataka and Goa.

May 24, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Heavy Rain Weather Forecast: People across India battling scorching heat can expect relief soon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely in 15 states over the next few days. Furthermore, the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala within the next 48 hours.
The department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for more than 15 states across the country over the next week. The IMD reports suggest that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the coasts of north Karnataka and Goa. This is expected to move rapidly northwards. Due to this low-pressure area, heavy rainfall is expected along the west coast of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala.
A red alert has been issued for the Konkan-Goa coast, while an orange alert has been issued for various regions including the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra belt, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala between 24-26 May and in coastal Karnataka between 24-27 May. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue in Kerala and Karnataka for the next seven days.
Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Telangana between 23-27 May; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 27 May; and Tamil Nadu on 24, 25, and 26 May. In contrast, a severe heatwave situation will persist in parts of western Rajasthan and Gujarat. A heatwave is expected in western Rajasthan between 23-27 May and in eastern Rajasthan between 23-25 May.

