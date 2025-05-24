Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States as Monsoon Arrives

The department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for more than 15 states across the country over the next week. The IMD reports suggest that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the coasts of north Karnataka and Goa. This is expected to move rapidly northwards. Due to this low-pressure area, heavy rainfall is expected along the west coast of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala.

A red alert has been issued for the Konkan-Goa coast, while an orange alert has been issued for various regions including the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra belt, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala between 24-26 May and in coastal Karnataka between 24-27 May. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue in Kerala and Karnataka for the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Telangana between 23-27 May; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 27 May; and Tamil Nadu on 24, 25, and 26 May. In contrast, a severe heatwave situation will persist in parts of western Rajasthan and Gujarat. A heatwave is expected in western Rajasthan between 23-27 May and in eastern Rajasthan between 23-25 May.