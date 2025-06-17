Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

States on High Alert for Heavy Rainfall According to the latest IMD update, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, is predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra in South India. Heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding are anticipated in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in North-East India. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds (50-70 km/h) is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal in North India. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, may also experience heavy rain and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Gujarat in Western India as the monsoon progresses.

Monsoon Status According to the IMD, the South-West Monsoon will remain active over South Peninsular India and Konkan-Goa until 16 June 2025. In the next 24 hours, it is expected to advance into parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Subsequently, the monsoon is likely to reach West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh within the next three days.

Impact of the Weather Coastal and Ghat areas of Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive over 20 cm of rainfall, increasing the risk of landslides and floods. Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra are at risk of heavy rainfall and waterlogging until 15-18 June. Flooding has already affected 1.64 lakh people in Manipur, and landslides are increasing in Mizoram. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR with light to moderate rainfall expected until 18 June.

IMD Advice In view of the heavy rainfall, the IMD advises people to avoid going near rivers and streams, to take precautions against lightning strikes, and to remain vigilant in landslide-prone areas. People are warned against venturing into the sea along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. Preparations for relief and rescue operations should be in place in flood and landslide-affected areas.