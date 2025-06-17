scriptHeavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

Latest Weather Update: According to the latest update from the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in 15 states. These include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as well as Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other states.

BharatJun 17, 2025 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

Heavy rain alert in 15 states (Photo – IANS)

Heavy Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across 15 states. Due to the active South-West Monsoon, many states may experience strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain for the next few days. According to the IMD, this weather system could cause significant damage across various parts of the country, prompting advisories for people to remain vigilant.

States on High Alert for Heavy Rainfall

According to the latest IMD update, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, is predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra in South India. Heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding are anticipated in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in North-East India. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds (50-70 km/h) is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal in North India. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, may also experience heavy rain and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Gujarat in Western India as the monsoon progresses.

Monsoon Status

According to the IMD, the South-West Monsoon will remain active over South Peninsular India and Konkan-Goa until 16 June 2025. In the next 24 hours, it is expected to advance into parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Subsequently, the monsoon is likely to reach West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh within the next three days.

Impact of the Weather

Coastal and Ghat areas of Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive over 20 cm of rainfall, increasing the risk of landslides and floods. Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra are at risk of heavy rainfall and waterlogging until 15-18 June. Flooding has already affected 1.64 lakh people in Manipur, and landslides are increasing in Mizoram. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR with light to moderate rainfall expected until 18 June.

IMD Advice

In view of the heavy rainfall, the IMD advises people to avoid going near rivers and streams, to take precautions against lightning strikes, and to remain vigilant in landslide-prone areas. People are warned against venturing into the sea along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. Preparations for relief and rescue operations should be in place in flood and landslide-affected areas.

Expert Opinion

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, stated, “Due to the active monsoon, heavy rainfall conditions prevail in many parts of the country. People need to monitor weather updates and follow the instructions of the local administration.”

