National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning from 12 to 17 June

The meteorological department has issued an alert, warning of heavy rainfall from 12 to 17 June. There is also a forecast of lightning and strong winds in several areas.

Jun 12, 2025 / 11:50 am

Patrika Desk

A spell of rain has begun across the country. However, the monsoon has not yet reached all states. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts of Northeast India, causing significant hardship to the people. Meanwhile, people in the Northwest states are suffering from extreme heat. Amidst this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert. According to the IMD, heavy rain is expected in many areas from 12 to 17 June. Strong winds and lightning are also anticipated in several locations.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana between 12-15 June. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala on 12 and 13 June, and in Karnataka from 12-17 June, and again in Kerala from 14-16 June. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in coastal and south interior Karnataka from 12-16 June, and in north interior Karnataka on 12 June. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see heavy rainfall on 14 and 15 June. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra from 12-17 June. Marathwada is also expected to receive heavy rainfall from 12-14 June. Some areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall from 13-17 June. Delhi may also see heavy rainfall during this period. The heavy rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

Light to Moderate Rainfall in These States

According to the Meteorological Department, light/moderate rainfall is likely at several places in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep over the next 7 days. Isolated light/moderate rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Rayalaseema; and Telangana from 12-13 June. Light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue at some places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 7 days. From 12-13 June, there is a possibility of isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

Rajasthan is currently experiencing extreme heat, but according to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is possible at some places from 13-17 June. From 14-17 June, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely at isolated places in Rajasthan.

