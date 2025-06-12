Heavy Rainfall Warning from 12 to 17 June

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States According to the Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana between 12-15 June. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala on 12 and 13 June, and in Karnataka from 12-17 June, and again in Kerala from 14-16 June. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in coastal and south interior Karnataka from 12-16 June, and in north interior Karnataka on 12 June. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see heavy rainfall on 14 and 15 June. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra from 12-17 June. Marathwada is also expected to receive heavy rainfall from 12-14 June. Some areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall from 13-17 June. Delhi may also see heavy rainfall during this period. The heavy rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

Light to Moderate Rainfall in These States According to the Meteorological Department, light/moderate rainfall is likely at several places in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep over the next 7 days. Isolated light/moderate rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Rayalaseema; and Telangana from 12-13 June. Light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue at some places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 7 days. From 12-13 June, there is a possibility of isolated light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha.