Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

Delhi NCR Situation Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain in Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated in and around Delhi. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is possible in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until 31 May, with extremely heavy rainfall predicted between 28 and 31 May.

Mumbai Alert The weather department expects the southwest monsoon to arrive in Mumbai within the next two days. Notably, the department revised its rain alert for the city from red to yellow a day earlier. The weather department has also issued alerts for Konkan and parts of western Maharashtra for the next few days, warning of “extremely heavy to very heavy” rainfall.

According to the department, a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and is expected to make landfall in Ratnagiri district, leading to a red alert for this region, along with Satara and Kolhapur. These areas can expect strong winds up to 50 km per hour along with heavy rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall in Kerala In Kannur district, northern Kerala, heavy rainfall over the past two days resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man on Sunday when a coconut tree fell on his scooter near Villippally, Vadakara. Police identified the deceased as M. Pavithran, a resident near Kottyam Palli Temple in Villippally. The accident occurred in the afternoon while Pavithran was travelling to Villippally town. A coconut tree from a nearby house uprooted and fell on his two-wheeler.

Locals rushed to the scene, removed the coconut tree, and admitted the victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. In another incident in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur district, a tree fell on the moving Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express around 10 am. The loco pilot stopped the train, and no casualties were reported. Train movement resumed after the tree was removed from the railway track an hour later.

Following Sunday evening’s rainfall in the hilly areas of Kannur district, two temporary roads near Chembanthodiyil and Kokkay in Sreekandapuram were partially washed away. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed northern Kerala, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for 11 districts of Kerala on Monday.

Relief from Heat in Jharkhand The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) in different parts of the state until 30 May. Meanwhile, Ranchi and surrounding areas experienced cloudy skies from Monday morning. Moderate rainfall was recorded on Sunday afternoon, making the weather pleasant.

In the past 24 hours, Ranchi recorded 11 mm of rainfall, while the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 64.4 mm in Littipahada, Pakur district. The highest temperature in the state was 37.3 degrees Celsius in Daltenganj, while the lowest minimum temperature was 21.1 degrees Celsius in Latehar district.

Rain and Storm Alert in 38 Bihar Districts The weather department has stated that the possibility of thunderstorms and rain continues in many parts of the state until 31 May. Heavy rainfall is expected in north and east Bihar, which could be beneficial for farmers. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in all 38 districts of Bihar today.

An orange alert has been issued for 18 districts, including Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur. The possibility of lightning with strong winds has also been predicted in these districts. People have been advised to stay away from open areas and follow safety guidelines. According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, there is no significant change in the weather expected in the state until 31 May.