Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued Until 8 May

The weather system is intensifying due to active cyclonic circulations over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, northeast Arabian Sea, and Assam.

May 05, 2025 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rain Alert: A western disturbance originating from Pakistan and surrounding areas is set to drastically alter weather conditions across India. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in several parts of the country until 8 May. This weather system is intensifying due to active cyclonic circulations over Punjab, north-western Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, the north-eastern Arabian Sea, and Assam. These systems are likely to cause heavy rainfall and strong winds in various parts of the country.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Eastern and Central India

Eastern and central India, specifically Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, are expected to experience strong winds (40-50 km/h), lightning, and thunderstorms (60 km/h) until 6 May. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will experience similar conditions until 8 May.
  • Hailstorm Threat: Scattered hailstorms are possible in western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha on 4 and 5 May.
  • Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha on 4 and 5 May, and in the Nicobar Islands from 5 to 8 May.

Thunderstorms and Rain to Lash North-Western India

Between 4 and 10 May, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in north-western India will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40-60 km/h).
  • Hailstorms and Heavy Rainfall: Scattered hailstorms are expected in Uttarakhand on 4-6 May, with heavy rainfall likely on 6-7 May. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and western Rajasthan may experience heavy rainfall from 6-8 May.
  • Dust Storms: Dust storms are anticipated in eastern Rajasthan on 4 and 5 May, and in western Rajasthan on 4 and 6-8 May.

Adverse Weather Conditions Predicted for South India

Over the next seven days, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in South India will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-50 km/h).
  • Hailstorms and Thunderstorms: Hailstorms are likely in Telangana on 4 May, and thunderstorms (50-60 km/h) are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh on 4-5 May.
  • Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh from 4-6 May, and in Kerala from 7-8 May.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for North-East India

North-eastern India will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-50 km/h) over the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya from 5-8 May, and in Arunachal Pradesh from 5-7 May.

Stormy Winds and Rain in Western India

Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-50 km/h) between 4 and 8 May.

  • Hailstorms: Hailstorms are possible in Gujarat on 4-5 May, in central Maharashtra on 6-7 May, and in Marathwada on 7 May.
  • Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat from 4-8 May, with very heavy rainfall likely on 7-8 May.
Caution and Preparation
The meteorological department has urged people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Farmers, travellers, and local administrations in areas prone to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are advised to remain on high alert. This weather change will not only impact India’s weather but these winds originating from Pakistan have caused widespread disruption across the region. This weather pattern, lasting until 8 May, will bring both relief and challenges to many parts of the country.

