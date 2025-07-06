Heavy Rainfall Warning: Red and Orange Alerts Issued for Multiple States From 7 to 12 July

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic in several areas. Torrential rain in several parts of Himachal and Maharashtra, including Pune/Konkan, led to urban flooding. Heavy rainfall also occurred in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha in central and north India. The country is expected to experience heavy rainfall in many places this week. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the monsoon will be quite active across the country this week. Orange and red alerts have been issued in several states. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in north-western, central, and eastern states, while moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in southern and coastal areas. The IMD has advised fishermen and those living in mountainous areas to exercise special caution.
According to the latest IMD report, light to heavy rain, hail, night lightning, and thunderstorms will be recorded daily from 6 to 12 July in states such as Delhi and NCR, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, and Haryana. The temperature will remain normal, with a maximum of 35–37°C and a minimum of 27–29°C. However, heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the northwestern and hilly states of Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. There is a risk of flooding and landslides, especially from 5 to 9 July in these areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Uttarakhand will experience continuous heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides. Central India (MP-Chhattisgarh) may experience intense rainfall and rising water levels, and Mumbai and central Maharashtra may experience excessive rainfall, with urban waterlogging potentially reaching 21 cm. An orange and red alert has been issued for the north-eastern hilly region with very heavy rainfall. Moderate rainfall and light flooding are expected in South and coastal India.
Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall and light waterlogging. Himachal and Uttarakhand face a risk of heavy rainfall and landslides. Central and eastern India may experience heavy rainfall, and people in these areas should remain vigilant near rivers. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall and flooding in Kutch and Saurashtra.
According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR may experience heavy rainfall and urban waterlogging.
Heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides and floods will persist in hilly areas. Moderate rainfall and normal conditions are expected in eastern and southern India.
According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR will experience light to moderate rainfall, and the weather will be generally normal.
Heavy rainfall will continue in Himachal and Uttarakhand, and vigilance is necessary. Rainfall will decrease in the northeast, and conditions will improve. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in South India.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rainfall and generally normal weather are expected in North India. Light rainfall is expected in central and eastern India, with no new threats. Regular rainfall is expected in South and coastal India, and caution is advised in maritime areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana will experience light rainfall and generally normal weather. Himachal and Uttarakhand will experience light weather. Light rainfall is expected in central and eastern India, with generally normal weather in all areas. The monsoon will continue in South and coastal India, with light flooding possible.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a risk of flooding and landslides in hilly and riverside areas such as Himachal, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast on 6 and 7 July, with a very high risk in these areas. Heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging in large cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Warnings have been issued for coastal and maritime areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in Kutch, Konkan, Goa, and the Bay of Bengal.
The monsoon will remain in full force across the country from 6 to 12 July. The days of 6–7 July are considered particularly dangerous, when north-western, central, eastern, and coastal areas may be affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. Rainfall will remain at normal levels on other dates, but vigilance is advised for travel and agriculture.