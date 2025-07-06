Heavy Rainfall Warning: Red and Orange Alerts Issued for Multiple States From 7 to 12 July

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic in several areas. Torrential rain in several parts of Himachal and Maharashtra, including Pune/Konkan, led to urban flooding. Heavy rainfall also occurred in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha in central and north India. The country is expected to experience heavy rainfall in many places this week. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the monsoon will be quite active across the country this week. Orange and red alerts have been issued in several states. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in north-western, central, and eastern states, while moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in southern and coastal areas. The IMD has advised fishermen and those living in mountainous areas to exercise special caution.