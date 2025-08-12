Heavy Rainfall Warning: Uttarakhand Schools Closed, Red Alert Issued; Several States to Experience Downpours 12-15 August

The meteorological department has stated that inclement weather will persist in the state for the next few days, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts, including Dehradun and Uttarkashi. The Uttarkashi administration reported that heavy rainfall is delaying relief and rescue operations in Dharali. A red alert has been issued for Almora, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar for three hours until 12 pm. People have been strictly advised to stay away from rivers and streams.