Heavy Rainfall Warning: Uttarakhand Schools Closed, Red Alert Issued; Several States to Experience Downpours 12-15 August

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and the NCR region overnight, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Schools in Dehradun and Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, have been ordered to remain closed today. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for today, 12 August.
The meteorological department has stated that inclement weather will persist in the state for the next few days, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts, including Dehradun and Uttarkashi. The Uttarkashi administration reported that heavy rainfall is delaying relief and rescue operations in Dharali. A red alert has been issued for Almora, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar for three hours until 12 pm. People have been strictly advised to stay away from rivers and streams.
The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in Bihar today and tomorrow (12-13 August). The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Araria, Supaul, and Kishanganj districts. Heavy rainfall has caused the Ganga, Kosi, Kamala Balan, Gandak, and Budhi Gandak rivers to swell. Several areas in Bhagalpur have been inundated by the Ganga River. The water level of the Kosi River is also steadily rising. The meteorological department has alerted the administration.
The meteorological department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in the state over the next two days. An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, and surrounding areas.
There is no respite in sight for Himachal Pradesh for the next seven days. The state is expected to experience torrential rainfall. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several areas, including Dharamshala, Kangra, Chamba, Churah, Kullu, Mandi, Jogindernagar, Sraj, Manali, Reckong Peo, Rampur Bushahr, and Shimla. An alert has also been issued regarding landslides. The state has suffered losses exceeding ₹1000 crore due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Many roads are closed, and power supply is intermittently disrupted in some areas.
The meteorological department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. The department stated that heavy rainfall is possible in these states between 13 August and 17 August.