scriptHeavy Rains Flood: 135 Roads Destroyed, 44 Power, 67 Water Supply Schemes Disrupted in Himachal Due to Torrential Rains, Government Issues Advisory | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Heavy Rains Flood: 135 Roads Destroyed, 44 Power, 67 Water Supply Schemes Disrupted in Himachal Due to Torrential Rains, Government Issues Advisory

IMD Alert: Meteorologists have issued an ‘Orange Alert’, indicating a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning till August 16. This is followed by a ‘Yellow Warning’, which signals the need for continuous caution.

ShimlaSep 25, 2024 / 10:03 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Heavy Rains: The torrential rains have devastated the peaceful landscape of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and floods and disrupting the daily lives of common people. Continuous rains have disrupted essential services, leaving many people without access to water and roads. A large number of roads, totaling 135, have been destroyed, disconnecting communities and bringing daily life to a standstill. The storm has also disrupted 44 power and 67 water supply schemes, plunging some parts of the state into darkness and water scarcity.

Meteorological Department Issues ‘Orange Alert’

Meteorologists have issued an ‘Orange Alert’, indicating a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning till August 16. This is followed by a ‘Yellow Warning’, which signals the need for continuous caution. Nahan received 169 mm of rainfall on Friday night, while Sandhol received 106 mm. Other areas, including Nagrota Surian and Jubbarhatti, also experienced heavy rainfall.

IMD Issues Flood Warning

The Meteorological Department has warned of a medium risk of sudden floods in different areas of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu till Sunday morning. The Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner has advised people to stay away from water bodies and avoid taking shelter under trees during bad weather. The state is mourning, as over 100 people have lost their lives and approximately Rs 845 crore worth of damage has been reported since June 27, highlighting the fury of nature and the resilience of the people.

Weather Update: Over 100 Roads Affected

In Kullu district, 37 roads have been affected. The most affected areas are Nirmal Upmandal with 38 roads, Banjar with six roads, and Kullu Upmandal with three roads, where traffic has been disrupted. These roads have been damaged due to heavy rainfall. In Mandi district, 29 roads have been disrupted, with the most affected area being Dharampur Upmandal, where nine roads have been damaged. Additionally, Siraj has seven, Padhar has four, Sarkaghat has four, Thalout has three, and Jogindernagar has two roads affected by rainfall. Moreover, 17 roads in Shimla, one bridge, and four roads in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, and one in Lahaul-Spiti have also been disrupted.

Weather News: National Highway-5 Remains Closed for 18 Hours in Nigulsari

In the tribal district of Kinnaur, the National Highway-5 has become challenging to navigate in Nigulsari. The continuous landslides from the surrounding hills due to torrential rainfall have forced thousands of people to undertake perilous journeys. The highway was closed for almost 18 hours before being reopened for traffic around 3:30 pm on Saturday, bringing relief to travelers. It is essential to highlight that the frequent disruptions to this critical highway have forced civilians, including military personnel, to undertake journeys in hazardous conditions.

News / National News / Heavy Rains Flood: 135 Roads Destroyed, 44 Power, 67 Water Supply Schemes Disrupted in Himachal Due to Torrential Rains, Government Issues Advisory

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

2 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

11 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

42 minutes ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

6 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

23 hours ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

National News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

in 5 hours

RSS supports caste census

National News

RSS supports caste census

in 5 hours

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

National News

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

in 5 hours

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

National News

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.