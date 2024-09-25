Heavy Rains Flood: 135 Roads Destroyed, 44 Power, 67 Water Supply Schemes Disrupted in Himachal Due to Torrential Rains, Government Issues Advisory

Meteorological Department Issues ‘Orange Alert’ Meteorologists have issued an ‘Orange Alert’, indicating a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning till August 16. This is followed by a ‘Yellow Warning’, which signals the need for continuous caution. Nahan received 169 mm of rainfall on Friday night, while Sandhol received 106 mm. Other areas, including Nagrota Surian and Jubbarhatti, also experienced heavy rainfall.

IMD Issues Flood Warning The Meteorological Department has warned of a medium risk of sudden floods in different areas of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu till Sunday morning. The Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner has advised people to stay away from water bodies and avoid taking shelter under trees during bad weather. The state is mourning, as over 100 people have lost their lives and approximately Rs 845 crore worth of damage has been reported since June 27, highlighting the fury of nature and the resilience of the people.

Weather Update: Over 100 Roads Affected In Kullu district, 37 roads have been affected. The most affected areas are Nirmal Upmandal with 38 roads, Banjar with six roads, and Kullu Upmandal with three roads, where traffic has been disrupted. These roads have been damaged due to heavy rainfall. In Mandi district, 29 roads have been disrupted, with the most affected area being Dharampur Upmandal, where nine roads have been damaged. Additionally, Siraj has seven, Padhar has four, Sarkaghat has four, Thalout has three, and Jogindernagar has two roads affected by rainfall. Moreover, 17 roads in Shimla, one bridge, and four roads in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, and one in Lahaul-Spiti have also been disrupted.