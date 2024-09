Heavy Rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Railway Track Damaged, Trains Cancelled, Railway Issues Emergency Number

Near Mahbubabad, a water tank burst, causing water to flood the railway track. As a result, South Central Railway had to cancel trains on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route. Trains have been stopped at Mahbubabad railway station. Gautami, Sanghamitra, Charminar, and Yashwantpur Express trains have been affected.

According to Indian Railways, the canceled trains include Vijayawada-Sikandarabad (12713), Sikandarabad-Vijayawada (12714), Guntur-Sikandarabad (17201), Sikandarabad-Sirpur Kagnagar (17233), Sikandarabad-Guntur (12706), and Guntur-Sikandarabad (12705). Additionally, the routes of several trains have been changed. The Visakhapatnam-Tirupati train has had all its stoppages between Vijayawada and Sikandarabad canceled. South Central Railway said that due to heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, several trains have been diverted and canceled as a precaution.