Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, 8 flights cancelled

Cancelled Flights Affect Passengers “Due to heavy rain in Chennai, eight flights scheduled to operate between Bengaluru, Andaman, Delhi, and Muscat have been cancelled at Chennai airport today,” it said. The cancelled flights include an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Chennai scheduled at 7:05 am, an Akasa Air flight from Andaman to Chennai scheduled at 1 pm, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai scheduled at 3:20 pm, and an Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai scheduled for early morning.

Further Disruptions at Chennai Airport “Similarly, four departing flights from Chennai have been cancelled: an Akasa Air flight to Andaman scheduled at 7:45 am, an Akasa Air flight to Bengaluru scheduled at 1:40 pm, an Oman Air flight to Muscat scheduled at 8:40 am, and an IndiGo flight to Delhi scheduled for the evening,” as per the official statement. All other flights are operating as usual. However, since there is a possibility of further changes in flight timings, Chennai Airport has advised all passengers to contact their airlines, confirm departure times, and adjust their travel plans accordingly, the statement said.

Normal Life Disrupted by Heavy Rain Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai, disrupting normal life and leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the state capital on Tuesday morning. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier held a review meeting with senior officials and gave necessary instructions following the heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam held a meeting with concerned officials and directed them to make necessary arrangements.

Residents Take Precautions Against Flooding Anticipating the rainfall in the region, residents living around Velachery parked their cars on the Velachery flyover in an attempt to prevent any damage to their vehicles. An advisory to fishermen has been released, telling them not to venture into the seas.

IT Employees Advised to Work from Home The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, according to an official release. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu predicted for October 16.

IMD Issues Weather Warnings As per the India Meteorological Department update on October 15, a low-pressure area has formed in the southern Bay of Bengal and is expected to move towards northern Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry over the next two days. Parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience rainfall for the next three to four days, with moderate rain in many areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai on October 15 and a red alert on October 16.

(With ANI Inputs)