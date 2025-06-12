Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

Winds at 60 Kilometres per Hour According to the latest IMD update, the temperature in Delhi-NCR may exceed 45 degrees Celsius today, but rain with strong winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour is likely by evening. This rain will provide relief from the heat, but caution is advised due to the strong winds and the possibility of lightning.

12 जून 2025 के लिए मौसम की चेतावनी#imd #rain #weatherupdate #Rainfall #heatwave #mausam #monsoon2025 #weatherforecast #Rajasthan #punjab #harayana #UttarPradesh #jammu #himachalpradesh #MadhyaPradesh@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/5z0xHmJoNY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2025 Heatwave Alert in These States Besides Delhi, the heatwave and intense heat continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also issued alerts for these states regarding heat waves and rain. The meteorological department has appealed to people to avoid going out during the afternoon and to drink plenty of water. Besides Delhi, the heatwave and intense heat continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also issued alerts for these states regarding heat waves and rain. The meteorological department has appealed to people to avoid going out during the afternoon and to drink plenty of water.

Weather Change in Northwest and Central India Meteorologists say that due to the increased activity of the monsoon, rain activity will increase in many parts of the country in the coming days. Especially in northwest and central India, a change in weather with rain and cool winds can be seen for the next 3-4 days.

Possibility of Rain in the Coming Days Bihar: Heavy rain is expected in Bihar in the next 48 hours, with strong winds up to 50-70 km/h. Andhra Pradesh (Coastal Areas): Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in the next two days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in the next two days. Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand: Rain with thunderstorms is possible in these states over the next two days.

Marathwada and Rayalaseema: Rain is likely in these regions over the next two days. Central Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely. Rajasthan: A new weather system is likely to become active from 15 June, which may bring thunderstorms and rain to 25 districts in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer divisions. This is expected to bring relief from the heat and heatwave.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in these states over the next five days. Northeast India: Light to moderate rain is likely to continue in the northeastern states, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Delhi-NCR: According to some forecasts, thunderstorms and light rain are likely in Delhi-NCR in the coming days. Uttar Pradesh: Light rain is likely in some districts, but the weather may remain mainly dry in western UP.