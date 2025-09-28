Heavy Rains to Wreak Havoc Again, Meteorological Department Issues Alert for These States

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are expected at most places in Western India for the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is possible in Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while Marathwada may experience heavy rainfall on September 28. The Gujarat state is likely to witness heavy rainfall from September 28 to October 1. Extremely heavy rainfall is warned at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat region on September 28-29, and in Saurashtra-Kutch on September 28-30. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is possible on September 28 in North Konkan (including Mumbai), North Madhya Maharashtra, and South Gujarat, and on September 29 in Saurashtra-Kutch. A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Nashik (Ghat areas) in Maharashtra.