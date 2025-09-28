Heavy Rains to Wreak Havoc Again, Meteorological Department Issues Alert for These States

Weather Heavy Rain (Image: Patrika)
Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a seven-day weather forecast for the entire country. Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Western, Eastern, and Central India. Specifically, extremely heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Saurashtra-Kutch, increasing the risk of floods and landslides.
Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are expected at most places in Western India for the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is possible in Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while Marathwada may experience heavy rainfall on September 28. The Gujarat state is likely to witness heavy rainfall from September 28 to October 1. Extremely heavy rainfall is warned at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat region on September 28-29, and in Saurashtra-Kutch on September 28-30. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is possible on September 28 in North Konkan (including Mumbai), North Madhya Maharashtra, and South Gujarat, and on September 29 in Saurashtra-Kutch. A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Nashik (Ghat areas) in Maharashtra.
Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers will continue at most/many places in Eastern and Central India. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible in Andaman-Nicobar Islands on September 29-30, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on October 2-4, Gangetic West Bengal on October 2-3, Bihar on October 1-4, Jharkhand on October 2, Odisha on October 1-3, West Madhya Pradesh on September 28 and October 3-4, and East Madhya Pradesh on October 3-4. Vidarbha may experience heavy rainfall on September 28 and October 2-4, and Chhattisgarh from September 29 to October 4. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places may occur on October 2 in Gangetic West Bengal, on October 3 in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and on October 3-4 in Bihar.
Stormy winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in Andaman-Nicobar for the next 5 days, and winds of 30-40 km/h in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Bihar for the next 7 days. Heavy rainfall of 2.5-4.5 inches is warned in Dhar, Khargone, Alirajpur, and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.
Light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers will continue at many/some places in Northeast India. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible in Assam-Meghalaya on September 30-October 4, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura on September 29-October 3, and Arunachal Pradesh on October 1-4. Very heavy rainfall may occur on October 2 in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura, and on October 3-4 in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya.
Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are expected at many/some places in Southern Peninsular India. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible in Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Mahe on September 28, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on September 28 and October 4, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam on October 2-3, and Telangana on September 28 and October 3-4. Strong surface winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Rayalaseema on September 28-29, and in Telangana on September 28. Winds of 30-40 km/h will blow in Tamil Nadu, Kerala-Mahe, and Lakshadweep on September 28.
Isolated heavy rainfall is possible in South-East Rajasthan on September 28 in Northwest India. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Western Rajasthan on September 29-30 and in Eastern Rajasthan for the next 5 days.
