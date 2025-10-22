Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five States by Meteorological Department

India Meteorological Department (Photo: @X/Indiametdept)
Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its latest update on Wednesday. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in several states for the next five to six days. The Meteorological Department stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast. A depression is present over the southeast Arabian Sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is expected over South Peninsular India during October 22-24, with extremely heavy rainfall (221 cm) likely over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on October 22, 2025.
According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Tamil Nadu during October 22-24 and 26-28. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during October 22-24, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana from October 22-25, North Interior Karnataka on October 24, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during October 22-28. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on October 22, and for Coastal Karnataka on October 22 and 23, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema on October 23. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The Meteorological Department forecasts thundershowers in the region over the next 5 days.
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during October 23-27. Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds (speed of 30-40 kmph) are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 7 days. Thunderstorms are expected over Odisha during October 22-26, and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. Dense fog is likely over Odisha on October 22 and 23.
In West India, light rain with thundershowers is expected. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at many places over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on October 23. Thundershowers accompanied by lightning are expected over Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days.
According to the Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next 2-3 days. There is no possibility of rain in North India at present. However, light cloud cover may persist in some areas.
