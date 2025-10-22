Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five States by Meteorological Department

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Tamil Nadu during October 22-24 and 26-28. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during October 22-24, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana from October 22-25, North Interior Karnataka on October 24, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during October 22-28. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on October 22, and for Coastal Karnataka on October 22 and 23, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema on October 23. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The Meteorological Department forecasts thundershowers in the region over the next 5 days.