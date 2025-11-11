High Alert in 11 States Across India After Delhi Blast, Police Leave Cancelled, Security Increased at Sensitive Locations

Delhi Blast (Image: ANI)
An explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has sent shockwaves across the country. This major security lapse in the capital has heightened concerns in other states, leading to a high alert being declared in 11 states. These states include Delhi-NCR, along with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bordering the capital, as well as Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Additionally, security surveillance has been increased in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The CISF has issued a high alert at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and metro stations, as well as in the NCR region. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab are also considered sensitive due to their proximity to the Pakistan border, prompting alerts and heightened security in these states. In light of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, a warning has been issued in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra following the Delhi incident. A high alert has been declared for the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, along with major tourist destinations and other key locations in the state.
In the states under high alert, strict instructions have been issued for security teams at the district level to remain vigilant. Concurrently, dog squads and bomb disposal units have been deployed at prominent locations to identify suspicious items. Gurugram in Haryana, bordering the capital, and other districts in the NCR are on high alert. Bus stands, railway stations, and other public places, along with public transport and hotels, dharamshalas are being continuously checked. In view of security, all police personnel in the state have had their leaves cancelled, and they have been ordered to return to duty immediately. Vehicles are being allowed entry into border districts like Jhajjar, Gurugram, and Sonipat only after thorough searches.
Following the blast in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the state police to be on high alert. Security has been significantly enhanced at sensitive locations such as Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Additional security forces have been deployed from a security perspective, and constant surveillance is being maintained to prevent any untoward incidents. Police are continuously patrolling temples, major tourist spots, and crowded areas, advising people to maintain distance from these places. Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squads in these cities have been ordered to be prepared for all eventualities.
Police officials in Punjab have been ordered to remain on alert. Security has been increased at public places, and suspicious items are being continuously checked. The police have also urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activity or object. All 13 districts of Uttarakhand are also on high alert. Police are maintaining constant surveillance at major tourist destinations, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, and Udham Singh Nagar. Security has been heightened at places like temples, bus stands, and railway stations, with police conducting regular patrols.
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also on high alert, with the police conducting special search operations from a security standpoint. Security at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain has been enhanced, and regular patrols are being conducted at other public places. Police teams are checking hotels as well as vehicles. Similarly, checking campaigns are underway in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Police officers are continuously patrolling railway stations, airports, high courts, bus stands, hotels, and other crowded areas.
In Rajasthan, blockades and search operations are being conducted in the capital Jaipur and other cities. Security agencies are on high alert, and patrols are being carried out continuously at tourist destinations, public places, and other crowded areas. All police personnel in the state have had their leaves cancelled, and strict checking has been ordered at all public places. RAC personnel have been deployed outside the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. Bihar is considered among the sensitive areas due to its border with Nepal. Consequently, 7 districts of Bihar bordering Nepal are on high alert. Additionally, checking has been intensified at the state's borders, and security arrangements at public places have been tightened.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Delhi Blast News