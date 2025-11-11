High Alert in 11 States Across India After Delhi Blast, Police Leave Cancelled, Security Increased at Sensitive Locations

In Rajasthan, blockades and search operations are being conducted in the capital Jaipur and other cities. Security agencies are on high alert, and patrols are being carried out continuously at tourist destinations, public places, and other crowded areas. All police personnel in the state have had their leaves cancelled, and strict checking has been ordered at all public places. RAC personnel have been deployed outside the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. Bihar is considered among the sensitive areas due to its border with Nepal. Consequently, 7 districts of Bihar bordering Nepal are on high alert. Additionally, checking has been intensified at the state's borders, and security arrangements at public places have been tightened.