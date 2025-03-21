High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

Maintenance Provides Security, Not Idleness: High Court Maintenance under Section 125 CRPC: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh stated that Section 125 of the CRPC (order for maintenance to wife, children and parents) aims to maintain equality between husband and wife and provide security to the wife, children, and parents. It does not promote ‘idleness’. He said that an educated wife with experience in suitable gainful employment should not become inactive by receiving maintenance from her husband. Educated and capable

Why Did the Court Dismiss the Woman’s Petition? The court stated that uneducated women are entirely dependent on their husbands for basic livelihood, but the petitioner is educated. She can seek suitable employment to become self-reliant. The court believes she is capable of earning.