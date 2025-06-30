Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. Landslides have occurred in several areas due to the downpour. This morning, a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufar Mathu Colony in Shimla. Fortunately, no one was killed. The building had been evacuated the previous night by the administration due to continuous land slippage. Locals attributed the collapse to large walls built beneath the building during the construction of a four-lane highway. The collapse of this building has put the adjacent building at risk. Landslides and building collapses have left people living in fear.

First rain and a multiple story building collapses in Shimla. Monsoon has just started and destruction is already here. Big question is what lessons were learnt from previous disasters or are we going to repeat the same story again? pic.twitter.com/r8tB9jZxjq — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 30, 2025 A landslide occurred outside a tunnel near Thalout on the Mandi-Kullu National Highway, trapping several vehicles inside. The administration is working to clear the debris. It is reported that since 20 June, rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 20 lives. Schools in four districts of Himachal Pradesh are closed today. The Beas and Juni rivers in Mandi are in spate. The PWD reported that 129 roads have been closed in the state due to heavy rain; 57 in Sirmour and 44 in Mandi. Power supply has also been affected in several parts of the state due to heavy rain, with 612 transformers damaged across the state. A landslide occurred outside a tunnel near Thalout on the Mandi-Kullu National Highway, trapping several vehicles inside. The administration is working to clear the debris. It is reported that since 20 June, rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 20 lives. Schools in four districts of Himachal Pradesh are closed today. The Beas and Juni rivers in Mandi are in spate. The PWD reported that 129 roads have been closed in the state due to heavy rain; 57 in Sirmour and 44 in Mandi. Power supply has also been affected in several parts of the state due to heavy rain, with 612 transformers damaged across the state.