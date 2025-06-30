scriptHimachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in several states. In Bihar, five people died due to rain and lightning. In Shimla, a five-storey building collapsed due to heavy rain.

Jun 30, 2025 / 01:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: AI created Image

Three people died in Himachal Pradesh due to rain and lightning strikes in the last 24 hours, while five lost their lives in Bihar. In Gaya, Bihar, six girls were swept away by a sudden surge of water at the Lagurahi waterfall on Sunday. Residents swiftly rescued all the girls.

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. Landslides have occurred in several areas due to the downpour. This morning, a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufar Mathu Colony in Shimla. Fortunately, no one was killed. The building had been evacuated the previous night by the administration due to continuous land slippage. Locals attributed the collapse to large walls built beneath the building during the construction of a four-lane highway. The collapse of this building has put the adjacent building at risk. Landslides and building collapses have left people living in fear.
A landslide occurred outside a tunnel near Thalout on the Mandi-Kullu National Highway, trapping several vehicles inside. The administration is working to clear the debris. It is reported that since 20 June, rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 20 lives. Schools in four districts of Himachal Pradesh are closed today. The Beas and Juni rivers in Mandi are in spate. The PWD reported that 129 roads have been closed in the state due to heavy rain; 57 in Sirmour and 44 in Mandi. Power supply has also been affected in several parts of the state due to heavy rain, with 612 transformers damaged across the state.

