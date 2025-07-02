Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

Homes, Animal Shelters, and Bridges Destroyed The heavy rain and floods have caused significant damage across the state. Numerous homes, animal shelters, and a bridge have been completely washed away in the Dharampur, Gohar, and Kotli areas of Mandi. Another bridge has also been swept away by floodwaters in the Bali Chowki area. Twenty-nine young women stranded at the DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) complex in Mandi have been moved to a Gurdwara and accommodated in a relief camp.

Cloudbursts, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal: 5 dead, 16 missing, 332 rescued Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/d4LY48o9wD#Shimla #Mandi #Kullu #Chamba #HimchalPradesh pic.twitter.com/XKWlxRVLpJ— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 1, 2025 Yellow Alert in Six Districts According to the meteorological department, there is no immediate relief in sight. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for floods in Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts. Heavy rain and lightning are expected until July 7th, prompting the issuance of orange and yellow alerts.

332 People Rescued Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing across the state. The highest number of rescues, 233, have taken place in Mandi. Fifty-one people were rescued in Hamirpur and three in Chamba. In the village of Blah in Sujanpur Tehsil, Hamirpur, several people were trapped due to flooding in the Beas River and were rescued with the help of the police. The release of water from the Pandoh Dam increased the water level in the Beas River, endangering the Pandoh market area. Between 100 and 150 people were rescued from this area.