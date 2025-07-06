Himachal Pradesh Death Toll Rises to 75 Amidst Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Floods and Cloudbursts: Premature monsoons have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Over the past two weeks, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides have claimed the lives of 75 people, with 31 still missing. This information was provided by the state Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
A 'red alert' has been issued for Kangra, Sirmour, and Mandi districts. Orange alerts are in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Sunday. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 33°C, and the minimum temperature 29°C. Strong winds and lightning are also possible.
This year, the monsoon arrived in North India during the last week of June, rather than the expected 8th of July. Subsequently, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast have also experienced rainfall in recent days.
Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Mandi, visited the Thunag area in Himachal Pradesh, affected by a cloudburst and flash floods. She stated that a flood-like situation exists following the cloudburst. Road connectivity in Thunag and surrounding areas has been severely impacted. She added that the government and administration are closely monitoring the situation, relief efforts are underway, road connectivity is being restored, and teams are present in all affected areas.
Heavy rainfall in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday caused the water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers to rise. Meanwhile, rainfall in Srinagar provided relief from the heat.
The Forest Department has filed a police complaint against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding a landslide on the Katheli Ghat-Dali road in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The complaint alleges that negligent road cutting caused the major landslide, which resulted in the collapse of a five-story building and damage to approximately 8,550 square meters of protected land, causing losses of approximately ₹2.14 crore. This is the fourth complaint filed against NHAI in Shimla in the past week. Police have registered a case under sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and section 324(5) of the Indian Penal Code.
A 45-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is engaged in relief and rescue operations in the Thunag area of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. ITBP Assistant Commandant Avinash stated that the team is clearing paths and rescuing stranded individuals, and that the team includes mountaineering experts with necessary equipment.