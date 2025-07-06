Himachal Pradesh Death Toll Rises to 75 Amidst Widespread Devastation

The Forest Department has filed a police complaint against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding a landslide on the Katheli Ghat-Dali road in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The complaint alleges that negligent road cutting caused the major landslide, which resulted in the collapse of a five-story building and damage to approximately 8,550 square meters of protected land, causing losses of approximately ₹2.14 crore. This is the fourth complaint filed against NHAI in Shimla in the past week. Police have registered a case under sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and section 324(5) of the Indian Penal Code.