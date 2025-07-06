6 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Himachal Pradesh Death Toll Rises to 75 Amidst Widespread Devastation

Premature monsoon and incessant heavy rainfall have impacted life in North India. Following 75 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, relief and rescue operations have been intensified.

Shimla

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

हिमाचल में हर तरफ हाहाकार (Photo- ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Floods and Cloudbursts: Premature monsoons have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Over the past two weeks, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides have claimed the lives of 75 people, with 31 still missing. This information was provided by the state Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts

A 'red alert' has been issued for Kangra, Sirmour, and Mandi districts. Orange alerts are in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas.

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Predicted for Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Sunday. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 33°C, and the minimum temperature 29°C. Strong winds and lightning are also possible.

Heavy Rainfall Across North India

This year, the monsoon arrived in North India during the last week of June, rather than the expected 8th of July. Subsequently, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast have also experienced rainfall in recent days.

Kangana Ranaut Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Mandi

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Mandi, visited the Thunag area in Himachal Pradesh, affected by a cloudburst and flash floods. She stated that a flood-like situation exists following the cloudburst. Road connectivity in Thunag and surrounding areas has been severely impacted. She added that the government and administration are closely monitoring the situation, relief efforts are underway, road connectivity is being restored, and teams are present in all affected areas.

Heavy Rainfall Raises River Levels in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rainfall in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday caused the water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers to rise. Meanwhile, rainfall in Srinagar provided relief from the heat.

Case Filed Against NHAI for Landslide in Shimla

The Forest Department has filed a police complaint against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding a landslide on the Katheli Ghat-Dali road in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The complaint alleges that negligent road cutting caused the major landslide, which resulted in the collapse of a five-story building and damage to approximately 8,550 square meters of protected land, causing losses of approximately ₹2.14 crore. This is the fourth complaint filed against NHAI in Shimla in the past week. Police have registered a case under sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and section 324(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Relief Efforts Continue in Thunag, Mandi; 45-Member ITBP Team Deployed

A 45-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is engaged in relief and rescue operations in the Thunag area of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. ITBP Assistant Commandant Avinash stated that the team is clearing paths and rescuing stranded individuals, and that the team includes mountaineering experts with necessary equipment.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 12:52 pm

English News / National News / Himachal Pradesh Death Toll Rises to 75 Amidst Widespread Devastation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.