Himachal Pradesh Financial Crisis: The economic crisis in Himachal has deepened, 3.5 lakh employees are waiting for salary and pension

Himachal Pradesh Financial Crisis: The economic crisis in Himachal Pradesh has deepened. The treasury of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government has been emptied.

The economic crisis in Himachal Pradesh has deepened. The treasury of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government has been emptied. It is the first time in history that 2 lakh employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners did not receive their salary and pension on the 1st of the month. Now, only after receiving the monthly installment of Rs 490 crore from the central government as a revenue deficit grant can the employees get their salaries.

Jairam Thakur also expressed concern

The Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has also issued a statement. He said that the state is currently facing an economic crisis, which is why employees have not received their salaries and retired employees have not received their pensions. This has become a matter of deep concern for everyone. Himachal is moving towards bankruptcy. He said that Himachal is going through a severe financial crisis, which we have to accept.

Himachal has a debt of 94 thousand crores

Currently, Himachal has a debt of around 94 thousand crore rupees. This financial burden has weakened the state’s financial condition. The Congress government has pending liabilities of around 10 thousand crore rupees for employees and pensioners. It is worth mentioning that during the 2022 elections, the Congress made many big promises. After winning the election and coming to power, the Sukhu government spent lavishly on these promises. Looking at the current situation, the state’s economy has become very weak.

