Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Cause ₹751 Crore Damage, 92 Dead

Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant damage due to heavy rainfall and landslides. The disaster has claimed 92 lives so far. Of these, 56 deaths were attributed to rain-related incidents, including cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and drowning.
In addition, 36 people lost their lives in road accidents. Kullu, Chamba, and Solan districts reported the highest number of fatalities due to traffic-related accidents.
According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) report, Mandi district is the worst affected, with 15 rain-related deaths in the last 11 days alone. Furthermore, 27 people are reported missing, and five others have been injured. The 16-megawatt Patikari hydroelectric project in Mandi has also suffered severe damage due to rain-induced disasters.
Meanwhile, there has been substantial damage to property and livestock. In Mandi, a total of 844 houses and 631 cowsheds have been damaged, while 164 shops, 31 vehicles, and 14 bridges have either been destroyed or rendered unusable.
As of 12 July, a total of 247 roads have been blocked, including major national highways NH-003 (Mandi-Dharampur via Kotli) and NH-21 (Mandi-Kullu). Additionally, 463 electricity transformers and 781 water supply schemes have been disrupted, severely impacting local communities.
Relief operations are underway in full swing in Mandi district. 534 people are housed in 16 relief camps across the district. The administration has distributed 5,228 tarpaulins and 3,093 ration kits to affected families. Rescue efforts have evacuated 290 people, including 92 students and two pregnant women, who were airlifted by the Indian Air Force.
Several rescue and relief teams, including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, ITBP, and Home Guard, are working in severely affected areas such as Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog.
Furthermore, drone surveillance and medical assistance are being provided in inaccessible areas like Lambathach and Pakhrai. The total estimated loss due to monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh is ₹751.78 crore. This includes the complete destruction of 368 houses, 295 shops, and 85 huts/labour sheds, and thousands of hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops have been affected.