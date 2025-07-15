Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Cause Havoc, 220 Roads Inundated

Himachal Pradesh is facing severe consequences due to heavy rainfall. Reports indicate that 220 roads have been submerged, including sections of National Highways (NH). Transportation has come to a complete standstill.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), in addition to 220 blocked roads in the last 24 hours, 67 electricity distribution transformers have been disrupted, and 153 water supply schemes have been affected.
Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts have experienced significant disruption to transportation due to heavy rainfall and associated landslides. Mandi district has suffered the most damage, with 160 roads blocked due to heavy rainfall. Water supply and electricity infrastructure have also been severely impacted.
Mandi has witnessed the highest number of disruptions, with 61 electricity transformers and 133 water schemes affected. Furthermore, 25 roads have been blocked in Kullu, along with one affected transformer.
Kangra has seen 12 blocked roads and 18 disrupted transformers, while Sirmaur has nine blocked roads. Other districts like Shimla, Solan, Una, and Chamba have also suffered damage, although to a lesser extent.
The SEOC bulletin did not mention any new casualty figures. However, sources from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had previously confirmed rising deaths due to both rain-related incidents and road accidents during this monsoon season.
The SDMA's previous report cited 57 rain-related deaths and 41 deaths in road accidents since 20 June. Authorities are on high alert.
Temporary repairs of crucial irrigation and sewerage systems have commenced, particularly in Kullu, to maintain the continuity of essential services.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution, especially in affected areas where bridges have been washed away. These routes remain closed until further notice.