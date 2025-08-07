Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Toll Reaches 199; Heavy Rain Warning Issued

According to the report, 108 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters, while 91 fatalities resulted from road accidents. These deaths occurred between June 20th and August 6th, 2025. The report also highlights the significant impact on livestock, homes, and infrastructure. The total estimated economic loss to the state during the monsoon season exceeds ₹1,90,550 lakh. This includes damage to roads, water schemes, electricity infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, agriculture, and housing.