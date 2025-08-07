7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Toll Reaches 199; Heavy Rain Warning Issued

Between 20 June and 6 August, 199 people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall and road accidents. The meteorological department has also issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Himachal Pradesh weather
Monsoon (Image: ANI)

The monsoon's fury in Himachal Pradesh shows no signs of abating. Continuous rainfall and cloudbursts have caused widespread flooding in several areas. Landslides are also being reported daily, with a series of natural disasters plaguing the state. Hundreds have lost their lives, many remain missing, and the state has suffered significant property damage.

State Emergency Operation Centre Releases Report

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the State Disaster Management Authority, released a report on Thursday morning stating that by August 6th, these events had caused 199 deaths and ₹1,90,550 lakh (₹19,05,50,00,000) in economic losses. With the state already significantly impacted, further devastation is anticipated as the meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall warning until August 12th.

108 Deaths Due to Rainfall

According to the report, 108 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters, while 91 fatalities resulted from road accidents. These deaths occurred between June 20th and August 6th, 2025. The report also highlights the significant impact on livestock, homes, and infrastructure. The total estimated economic loss to the state during the monsoon season exceeds ₹1,90,550 lakh. This includes damage to roads, water schemes, electricity infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, agriculture, and housing.

Heavy Rainfall Warning Until August 12th

The meteorological department has warned of further heavy rainfall in the state until August 12th. Concerns are rising that this could further hamper essential services and lead to more casualties.

17 Deaths Due to Cloudbursts

Of the rain-related deaths, 17 were caused by cloudbursts, 20 by drowning, 9 by flash floods, 6 by landslides, and 1 by electrocution. Other fatalities resulted from falls, fires, lightning strikes, and other rain-related incidents.

Highest Road Accident Fatalities in Mandi

Road accidents have claimed 91 lives. Slippery roads, poor visibility, and road closures were the primary causes. Mandi district recorded the highest number of road accident deaths with 19 fatalities, followed by Shimla (15), Kullu (8), Kangra (6), and Kinnaur (7).

493 Roads Still Closed in the State

The SEOC report indicates that 493 roads remain closed due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods. 1,120 electricity transformers have been damaged, and 245 water supply schemes are affected. Districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Solan continue to face significant challenges. While the administration is working to restore services, they have urged people to avoid travelling in vulnerable mountainous areas.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 03:22 pm

English News / National News / Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Toll Reaches 199; Heavy Rain Warning Issued
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.