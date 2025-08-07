Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Toll Reaches 199; Heavy Rain Warning Issued

The monsoon's fury in Himachal Pradesh shows no signs of abating. Continuous rainfall and cloudbursts have caused widespread flooding in several areas. Landslides are also being reported daily, with a series of natural disasters plaguing the state. Hundreds have lost their lives, many remain missing, and the state has suffered significant property damage.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the State Disaster Management Authority, released a report on Thursday morning stating that by August 6th, these events had caused 199 deaths and ₹1,90,550 lakh (₹19,05,50,00,000) in economic losses. With the state already significantly impacted, further devastation is anticipated as the meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall warning until August 12th.
According to the report, 108 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters, while 91 fatalities resulted from road accidents. These deaths occurred between June 20th and August 6th, 2025. The report also highlights the significant impact on livestock, homes, and infrastructure. The total estimated economic loss to the state during the monsoon season exceeds ₹1,90,550 lakh. This includes damage to roads, water schemes, electricity infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, agriculture, and housing.
The meteorological department has warned of further heavy rainfall in the state until August 12th. Concerns are rising that this could further hamper essential services and lead to more casualties.
Of the rain-related deaths, 17 were caused by cloudbursts, 20 by drowning, 9 by flash floods, 6 by landslides, and 1 by electrocution. Other fatalities resulted from falls, fires, lightning strikes, and other rain-related incidents.
Road accidents have claimed 91 lives. Slippery roads, poor visibility, and road closures were the primary causes. Mandi district recorded the highest number of road accident deaths with 19 fatalities, followed by Shimla (15), Kullu (8), Kangra (6), and Kinnaur (7).
The SEOC report indicates that 493 roads remain closed due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods. 1,120 electricity transformers have been damaged, and 245 water supply schemes are affected. Districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Solan continue to face significant challenges. While the administration is working to restore services, they have urged people to avoid travelling in vulnerable mountainous areas.