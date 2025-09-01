Himachal Pradesh Rains: Four Dead, Including Father and Daughter, in Landslides

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours has caused widespread devastation. Four people, including a father and daughter, have died in rain and landslide-related incidents. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for six districts in the state, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in many areas.
In Shimla's Jungha tehsil, a landslide in the Up Mohal Jot area of Patwar Circle, Dablu, completely destroyed a house. Virender Kumar (35) and his 10-year-old daughter were killed when buried under the debris. Virender's wife narrowly escaped as she was outside the house at the time. Several domestic animals were also buried in the debris. In another incident, a landslide in Chol village, Kotkhai, Shimla, caused a house to collapse, killing an elderly woman, Kalawati, wife of Balam Singh.
In Ani, Kullu district, one body has been recovered from the debris following heavy rainfall. The house was completely destroyed, creating a climate of fear in the area.
The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts. Due to the rain, 662 roads, including four national highways, have been closed. 985 electricity transformers and 495 drinking water schemes are non-functional. Near the High Court in Shimla, an electricity pole fell on a moving car; however, the driver remained safe. In Sunni, debris fell on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, and two vehicles were buried under debris in Vikasnagar.
Around 1500 people are stranded in Mani Mahesh in Chamba district. Road closures are causing significant hardship for pilgrims. 35 people, who had set out on foot from Holi, are trying to reach Bharmaur via the Jalsu Jot route. 32 people are stranded in the serai of the Trilokinath temple in Lahaul.
The administration has started relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken stock of the situation and assured all possible help from the central government. Local people are also coming forward to help stranded tourists, demonstrating unity in this disaster. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.