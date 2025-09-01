Himachal Pradesh Rains: Four Dead, Including Father and Daughter, in Landslides

In Shimla's Jungha tehsil, a landslide in the Up Mohal Jot area of Patwar Circle, Dablu, completely destroyed a house. Virender Kumar (35) and his 10-year-old daughter were killed when buried under the debris. Virender's wife narrowly escaped as she was outside the house at the time. Several domestic animals were also buried in the debris. In another incident, a landslide in Chol village, Kotkhai, Shimla, caused a house to collapse, killing an elderly woman, Kalawati, wife of Balam Singh.