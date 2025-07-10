Himachal Roads Blocked: New Advisory Issued as 208 Roads Closed Following Heavy Rain

Heavy rain and landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the death of 85 people so far. In the past 24 hours, 208 roads have been blocked. This news is crucial for anyone travelling to Himachal Pradesh by road.
According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 54 deaths were directly caused by landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 31 deaths resulted from road accidents.
The SDMA reported that 204 roads were blocked due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. This includes National Highway NH-003, connecting Mandi to Dharampur via Kotli. Furthermore, 192 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 740 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.
Mandi district is the worst affected, with 138 roads blocked and disruptions to electricity and water supply.
In Kullu, 20 roads are blocked due to heavy rainfall, while significant damage has also been reported in Sirmaur and Kangra districts. The department provided this information in its latest update.
Meanwhile, officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) stated that all emergency services are on high alert, and work is underway to restore road connectivity, electricity, and water supply.
The SDMA has urged the public to avoid travelling on vulnerable routes, especially those at higher altitudes and prone to landslides, as more rain is expected in the coming days.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited flood-affected areas in the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Wednesday and assured affected families of all possible assistance from the state government.
He also inspected the relief camp set up in Bagsiyar for the victims and reviewed the aid being provided. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that relief and rescue operations are being carried out effectively in the Siraj assembly constituency.
However, he expressed concern over misinformation spread by some on social media. He stated, "I myself delivered relief material and rations to the rain-affected Golu by helicopter." Later, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the affected areas to assess the damage.