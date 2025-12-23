Hindu Youth Brutally Murdered in Bangladesh Sparks Protests in Kolkata, Effigy of Yunus Adorned with Shoes

Image; ANI
Following the brutal murder of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, a significant uproar has been witnessed in India. A large number of people protested on the streets of Kolkata on Monday.
During the protest, effigies of Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, were burned. An effigy was even garlanded with shoes.
Meanwhile, Congress workers also created a commotion in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata on Monday, protesting against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.
West Bengal Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee stated that the External Affairs Minister should pay attention to this issue. He said, "Humanity is under attack. Both Hindus and Muslims are being killed. Do not bring religion into this. The BJP wants to polarise this issue. We condemn the atrocities happening in Bangladesh. Priyanka Gandhi was right. The External Affairs Minister should wake up."
Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had urged the Centre to take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh, following the murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das.
This protest occurred after the incident where Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob.
According to reports, Dipu Das was beaten to death by a mob on allegations of blasphemy, and his body was found hanging and set on fire on December 18. However, it later emerged that the blasphemy allegations against him were entirely baseless.
The Daily Star quoted Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police in Mymensingh, as saying that a factory worker informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making communal remarks.
Factory sources told The Daily Star that the attackers later took Dipu outside the factory premises, where locals also joined the assault, leading to his death. Approximately 12 arrests have been made in the case so far.
