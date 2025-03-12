Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara’s Statement Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara stated that the timings of Juma prayers will not be changed. Considering the Juma prayers, she suggested a two-hour break in Holi celebrations in Darbhanga. She mentioned that there are a few individuals in society who disrupt the atmosphere. Therefore, a break should be observed during Holi from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, the prayer timings. She also suggested that during this time, those celebrating Holi should maintain a distance from the mosque. It is noteworthy that Anjum Ara joined the JDU in Patna with her husband in 2023 after becoming mayor.

BJP’s Counterattack BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur reacted to Mayor Anjum Ara’s statement, calling her a terrorist and a woman with a “Ghazwa-e-Hind” mentality. The BJP MLA stated that there will be no restrictions on Holi celebrations. Holi will not be stopped; not even for a minute.

Demand for Expulsion from Party Following Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's (अंजुम आरा) statement, demands for her expulsion from the party have emerged. Nitish Kumar government minister and party leader Ashok Chaudhary demanded her expulsion, stating that such statements will not be tolerated. BJP MLA Advises Muslims to Stay Home Earlier, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur had stated that Muslims should not venture out on Holi. If it is necessary, they should have a strong heart, as colours might be applied during Holi.

Tejashwi Yadav and PK's Retort RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor responded to BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's statement about Muslims. Tejashwi Yadav questioned the MLA's authority to make such statements, asking, "Who is he, and how can he say such things? Where is the CM?" Prashant Kishor's Response Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor reacted to the BJP MLA's statement by asking, "Does the BJP MLA own this kingdom? No one has the right to impose their will on others."