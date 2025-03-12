Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

Bihar News: Holi and Juma fall on the same day, 14th March. Political statements regarding Holi and Juma (Friday) prayers continue. Following a statement by Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary in UP, the political discourse has intensified in Bihar. Meanwhile, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara has also made a statement regarding Holi. She stated that the timings of Juma prayers will not be altered.
Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara’s Statement
Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara stated that the timings of Juma prayers will not be changed. Considering the Juma prayers, she suggested a two-hour break in Holi celebrations in Darbhanga. She mentioned that there are a few individuals in society who disrupt the atmosphere. Therefore, a break should be observed during Holi from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, the prayer timings. She also suggested that during this time, those celebrating Holi should maintain a distance from the mosque. It is noteworthy that Anjum Ara joined the JDU in Patna with her husband in 2023 after becoming mayor.
BJP’s Counterattack
BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur reacted to Mayor Anjum Ara’s statement, calling her a terrorist and a woman with a “Ghazwa-e-Hind” mentality. The BJP MLA stated that there will be no restrictions on Holi celebrations. Holi will not be stopped; not even for a minute.
Demand for Expulsion from Party
Following Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara’s (अंजुम आरा) statement, demands for her expulsion from the party have emerged. Nitish Kumar government minister and party leader Ashok Chaudhary demanded her expulsion, stating that such statements will not be tolerated.
BJP MLA Advises Muslims to Stay Home
Earlier, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur had stated that Muslims should not venture out on Holi. If it is necessary, they should have a strong heart, as colours might be applied during Holi.
Tejashwi Yadav and PK’s Retort
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor responded to BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur’s statement about Muslims. Tejashwi Yadav questioned the MLA’s authority to make such statements, asking, “Who is he, and how can he say such things? Where is the CM?”
Prashant Kishor’s Response
Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor reacted to the BJP MLA’s statement by asking, “Does the BJP MLA own this kingdom? No one has the right to impose their will on others.”
The Entire Issue
This year, Holi and Juma fall on March 14th. Regarding the coincidence of Holi and Juma, Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh stated that Juma occurs 52 times a year, while Holi occurs only once. He suggested that if anyone feels their religion is compromised by the application of colours, they should stay home that day. This statement sparked political debate, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath supporting the CO. Following the events in UP, the debate surrounding Holi and Juma continues in Bihar.