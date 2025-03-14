scriptHoli 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition! | Holi 2025: Splash Color on a Girl, End Up Married – This State&#39;s Unique Tradition! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

Holi’s Strange Ritual: In the Jharkhand state of India, the Santhal Adivasi community observes a unique and interesting tradition. Let’s find out what this tradition is.

BharatMar 14, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Holi Festival 2025: India is a culturally diverse nation where festivals of various religions, regions, and communities are celebrated throughout the year. These festivals reflect Indian culture, traditions, and unity. Tomorrow, the festival of Holi will be celebrated across the country. It is celebrated differently in different states. But there is a custom associated with Holi that might surprise you.

What is the Custom?

On Holi, people throw colours on each other. Faces are also coloured. People also playfully tease each other during Holi. However, in the state of Jharkhand, India, the Santhal tribal community follows a unique and interesting tradition. According to this tradition, if a man applies colour to an unmarried girl, he must marry her. In this community, non-men are strictly prohibited from applying colour to unmarried girl or woman. This rule is so strict that even on a festival of colours like Holi, a man cannot throw colour on an unmarried girl or woman from a distance.

Marriage is Mandatory

A unique tradition is observed in several areas from West Singhbhum in Jharkhand to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Under this tradition, if a young man applies colour to a maiden, the community panchayat arranges the marriage of the young man with that girl. However, if the girl refuses this marriage, the young man has to transfer all his property to the girl as compensation for applying colour.

News / National News / Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions

World

Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions

in 3 hours

Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

National News

Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

in 4 hours

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

Special

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

in 4 hours

CM Yogi’s Big Announcement on Loudspeakers at Religious Sites, Strict DJ Guidelines for Holi

UP News

CM Yogi’s Big Announcement on Loudspeakers at Religious Sites, Strict DJ Guidelines for Holi

16 hours ago

Latest National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

2 days ago

MP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza

National News

MP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza

2 days ago

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

National News

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

2 days ago

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

National News

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.