Holi 2025: Splash Colour on a Girl, End Up Married – This State’s Unique Tradition!

What is the Custom? On Holi, people throw colours on each other. Faces are also coloured. People also playfully tease each other during Holi. However, in the state of Jharkhand, India, the Santhal tribal community follows a unique and interesting tradition. According to this tradition, if a man applies colour to an unmarried girl, he must marry her. In this community, non-men are strictly prohibited from applying colour to unmarried girl or woman. This rule is so strict that even on a festival of colours like Holi, a man cannot throw colour on an unmarried girl or woman from a distance.

Marriage is Mandatory A unique tradition is observed in several areas from West Singhbhum in Jharkhand to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Under this tradition, if a young man applies colour to a maiden, the community panchayat arranges the marriage of the young man with that girl. However, if the girl refuses this marriage, the young man has to transfer all his property to the girl as compensation for applying colour.