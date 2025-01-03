scriptHoliday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued | Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from the cold; order issued | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued

Due to the severe cold and fog, the District Collector has declared a holiday for children aged 3-6 years registered for pre-school education activities at Anganwadi centres.

JaipurJan 03, 2025 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

JAIPUR WINTER HOLIDAY

File Photo

Jaipur: Amidst a severe cold wave and fog, the District Collector of Jaipur has announced a holiday for children aged 3-6 years registered for pre-school education activities at urban and rural Anganwadi centres in Jaipur district until 11 January. This will provide relief from the cold to over 5,000 children enrolled in Anganwadi centres under the Chaumu and Govindgarh Women and Child Development Projects.
According to reports, while government schools had declared a winter break from 25 December to 5 January due to the December 2024 cold wave and fog, Anganwadi centres remained operational. This caused discontent among parents who were reluctant to send their children to the centres in the cold weather.
Following news reports published in Rajasthan Patrika Kotputli on 31 December, titled “Toddlers Forced to Shiver at Anganwadi Centres,” and in Rajasthan Patrika Bassi, also on 31 December, titled “Winter Break in Government Schools, Children Shivering in Anganwadi Centres,” the Jaipur District Collector acted swiftly and declared a holiday until 11 January, providing relief to the young children.
Officials stated that while the winter break was not initially granted due to the supplementary nutrition programme, the intensifying cold wave prompted the decision. During the recent severe cold spell, Anganwadi centres operated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

399 Centres Operational in Chaumu Sub-division

In the Chaumu sub-division, approximately 399 Anganwadi centres are operational, with around 5,000 children enrolled. Out of the 101 Anganwadi centres under the Chaumu Child Development Project, more than 40, and out of the 213 centres under the Govindgarh project, 20 operate from rented buildings.

Supplementary Nutrition to be Provided as Take-Home Ration

Sources revealed that with the holiday declared, the hot supplementary nutrition provided to children aged 3-6 years at Anganwadi centres will now be given as take-home rations. Other services such as immunisation, maternal-child health, and nutrition days will continue as usual. Anganwadi workers will maintain their presence at the centres during the stipulated time.

Minimum Temperature at 8 Degrees Celsius

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the Chaumu area was 8 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 24 degrees Celsius. The weather has remained cold for over a week, with a cold wave and biting chill. Thursday saw fog in the morning, followed by sunshine, providing relief.

Lack of Cold Weather Protection Measures

Most Anganwadi centres in the Chaumu sub-division operate from rented buildings. There are inadequate seating arrangements and no furniture or cold weather protection measures. Children have to sit on the ground during the cold weather. However, the holiday announcement has brought relief to the children and their parents.

News / National News / Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

world

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

in 5 hours

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Sports

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

in 5 hours

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

17 hours ago

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

Health

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

in 5 hours

Latest National News

MP road crash: Two dead, three critical, group was en route to Mahakal temple

National News

MP road crash: Two dead, three critical, group was en route to Mahakal temple

21 hours ago

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

National News

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

23 hours ago

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

National News

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

2 days ago

Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

National News

Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.