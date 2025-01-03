Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued

According to reports, while government schools had declared a winter break from 25 December to 5 January due to the December 2024 cold wave and fog, Anganwadi centres remained operational. This caused discontent among parents who were reluctant to send their children to the centres in the cold weather.

Following news reports published in Rajasthan Patrika Kotputli on 31 December, titled “Toddlers Forced to Shiver at Anganwadi Centres,” and in Rajasthan Patrika Bassi, also on 31 December, titled “Winter Break in Government Schools, Children Shivering in Anganwadi Centres,” the Jaipur District Collector acted swiftly and declared a holiday until 11 January, providing relief to the young children.

Officials stated that while the winter break was not initially granted due to the supplementary nutrition programme, the intensifying cold wave prompted the decision. During the recent severe cold spell, Anganwadi centres operated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

399 Centres Operational in Chaumu Sub-division In the Chaumu sub-division, approximately 399 Anganwadi centres are operational, with around 5,000 children enrolled. Out of the 101 Anganwadi centres under the Chaumu Child Development Project, more than 40, and out of the 213 centres under the Govindgarh project, 20 operate from rented buildings.

Supplementary Nutrition to be Provided as Take-Home Ration Sources revealed that with the holiday declared, the hot supplementary nutrition provided to children aged 3-6 years at Anganwadi centres will now be given as take-home rations. Other services such as immunisation, maternal-child health, and nutrition days will continue as usual. Anganwadi workers will maintain their presence at the centres during the stipulated time.

Minimum Temperature at 8 Degrees Celsius On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the Chaumu area was 8 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 24 degrees Celsius. The weather has remained cold for over a week, with a cold wave and biting chill. Thursday saw fog in the morning, followed by sunshine, providing relief.