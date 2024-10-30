scriptCyber Crime: Home Ministry Blocks 600,000 Mobile Numbers | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Cyber Crime: Home Ministry Blocks 600,000 Mobile Numbers

Home Ministry News: A special campaign will be launched to curb digital arrest incidents.

New DelhiOct 30, 2024 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Home Ministry News: The Home Ministry (MHA) has formed a high-level committee to address the growing cases of cybercrime and digital arrests in the country. The internal security secretary of the Home Ministry will monitor the committee. In fact, PM Modi, in his 115th episode of the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had advised citizens to be cautious of digital arrests. He also gave the mantra ‘Ruko-Soch-Action Lo’ to avoid cyber fraud.
The Home Ministry has taken a major step to stop the growing cases of digital arrests and cyber fraud after PM Modi’s advice. A high-level committee has been formed to deal with digital arrests and cyber fraud. It is reported that a special campaign will be launched to curb digital arrest incidents. Sources say that immediate action has been ordered to deal with digital arrest cases. In addition, the 14C wing of the Home Ministry has also contacted all state police. The MHA’s 14C wing will monitor digital arrest cases on a case-to-case basis. It is worth noting that over 6,000 complaints related to digital arrests have been registered this year.

6 lakh mobile numbers blocked

The Cyber Wing of the Home Ministry has blocked 6 lakh mobile numbers so far. All these phones were involved in cyber fraud and digital arrest cases. In addition, the 14C wing has blocked 709 mobile applications. Furthermore, 1 lakh 10 thousand IMEI numbers involved in cyber fraud have also been blocked. Additionally, 3.25 lakh fake bank accounts involved in cyber fraud have been frozen. Recently, Prime Minister Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had cautioned people about digital arrests and cyber fraud. Prime Minister Modi said that those who commit digital arrests first gather all your personal information and then create an atmosphere of fear. They will scare you so much over the phone that you won’t be able to think. Then, they will show you a sense of urgency. They create such psychological pressure that a person gets scared and becomes a victim of digital arrest.

