scriptHoney Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized | Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; ₹1 crore light-sound equipment seized | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

Honey Singh Concert: The Municipal Corporation demanded ₹50 lakh as entertainment tax. Several concerts have faced tax-related controversies in the past…

IndoreMar 10, 2025 / 08:35 am

Patrika Desk

honey singh concert

honey singh concert: हनी सिंह कॉन्सर्ट का मनोरंजन कर नहीं चुकाया तो लाइट-साउंड से भरा 1 करोड़ का कंटेनर जब्त (इनसेट).

Following a Honey Singh concert held on Saturday at C-21 Estate, the municipal corporation launched a major operation on Sunday morning. A container filled with sound and lighting equipment, valued at ₹1 crore, was seized for non-payment of ₹50 lakh in entertainment tax.
There had been an ongoing dispute between Honey Singh’s show organisers and the corporation regarding the tax. Late Friday night, the organisers deposited ₹7.84 lakh as tax with the corporation. On Saturday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav learned that the organisers had paid less tax than required. According to the GST portal, tickets worth over ₹3.28 crore were sold. Consequently, the corporation demanded ₹50 lakh in entertainment tax. Corporation officials arrived on the scene on Saturday to collect the tax, but the action was deferred due to concerns about potential crowd unrest. The action was taken on Sunday morning.

Previous Tax Disputes

8 December 2024: A Diljit Dosanjh concert was held. Organisers have yet to pay the municipal corporation the tax. 25,000 people attended this concert, with an estimated revenue of approximately ₹25 crore.
2017: Punjab Kings XI adopted Holkar Stadium as their home ground. Following a dispute over free passes in 2018, they distanced themselves from Indore. Note that 8 IPL matches were held here from 2011 to 2018.

News / National News / Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Tightens Grip on Cryptocurrency with Forensic Investigations

Business

India Tightens Grip on Cryptocurrency with Forensic Investigations

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

Sports

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

5 hours ago

Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

National News

Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

in 4 hours

India's First High-Speed Rail Test Track Under Construction in Rajasthan

Special

India's First High-Speed Rail Test Track Under Construction in Rajasthan

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

National News

Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

in 4 hours

MP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections

Political

MP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections

11 hours ago

High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

National News

High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

12 hours ago

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

National News

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.