Honey Singh concert tax unpaid; Rs 1 crore light-sound equipment seized

There had been an ongoing dispute between Honey Singh’s show organisers and the corporation regarding the tax. Late Friday night, the organisers deposited ₹7.84 lakh as tax with the corporation. On Saturday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav learned that the organisers had paid less tax than required. According to the GST portal, tickets worth over ₹3.28 crore were sold. Consequently, the corporation demanded ₹50 lakh in entertainment tax. Corporation officials arrived on the scene on Saturday to collect the tax, but the action was deferred due to concerns about potential crowd unrest. The action was taken on Sunday morning.

Previous Tax Disputes 8 December 2024: A Diljit Dosanjh concert was held. Organisers have yet to pay the municipal corporation the tax. 25,000 people attended this concert, with an estimated revenue of approximately ₹25 crore.

2017: Punjab Kings XI adopted Holkar Stadium as their home ground. Following a dispute over free passes in 2018, they distanced themselves from Indore. Note that 8 IPL matches were held here from 2011 to 2018.