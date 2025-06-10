scriptHoneymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution | Latest News | Patrika News
Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

The 17-day-old mystery surrounding the murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has been solved.

IndoreJun 10, 2025 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

Sonam Raghuvanshi: The murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, a mystery for 17 days, has finally been solved. His wife, Sonam, conspired with her lover, Raj, to murder him before disappearing herself. Police have arrested Sonam, Raj, and two others. At 1:30 AM on Sunday, Sonam used a mobile phone borrowed from a roadside eatery owner in Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) to give her brother, Govind, her location. Acting on information from her brother, who was staying in Shillong, the police apprehended Sonam and sent her to a One-Stop Centre. Raj planned the murder in Indore. 2100 km away in Shillong, his accomplices, with Sonam’s help, carried out the crime and returned to Indore.

Four Arrested, Including Lover Raj

Raj Kushwaha Works at Sonam’s father’s plywood factory. He is acquainted with Sonam and is considered the main accused by the police.

Vishal : Raj Kushwaha’s friend. He was arrested by the police in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. His connection with Raj is still unclear.
Anand: Anand (23) was apprehended at his uncle’s house in Bina. He is from Mirzapur (Bina) and has worked as a labourer in Indore for 14 years. He inflicted the first blow on Raja.
Aakash Rajput: Anand’s friend, arrested in Indore. Several old photos were found with him. He was present at the time of the incident.

Sequence of Events

May 11: Raja married Sonam (Sonam Raghuvanshi).
May 20: Raja and his wife, Sonam, left for Shillong for their honeymoon.

May 23: Raja and Sonam were reported missing. Their families, with the help of the police, searched for them.

June 2: Raja’s body was found in a 200-foot-deep ravine in Shillong (Indore Missing Couple). It was revealed that he was murdered with a Dao, a special type of weapon. After Sonam’s disappearance, her family suspected kidnapping.
June 7: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav called Amit Shah requesting a CBI investigation into the matter.

June 9: Sonam made a phone call, leading to the arrest of Raj Kushwaha, his friend Vishal Chauhan, Aakash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

Indore, Once United in Search, Now Expresses Outrage

The city of Indore, which was united in its search for Sonam, is now expressing anger at her role in the murder. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya of the Indore Crime Branch stated that Sonam was recovered from Ghazipur, 1100 km from Shillong. Meghalaya and Indore police conducted a joint operation. Four accused have been arrested in the incident. After medical examination, they will be produced in court and taken on transit remand.

Don’t Look at Crime Through a Gender Lens

Such cases should be viewed from a social perspective. In society, women often lack the freedom to say no before marriage. Social media portrays criminals as heroes. They don’t think about getting caught before committing the crime. We shouldn’t look at crimes through a gender lens; the same human problems seen in men are now increasingly seen in women. – Dr. Satyakanta Trivedi, Psychiatrist

