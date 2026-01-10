Horrific Accident Due to Fog: Car Collides with Roadways Bus, 4 from Same Village Die

Image: ANI
A tragic incident has come to light from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Here, a car collided with a roadways bus due to fog, resulting in the death of four people travelling in the car, while one other person was severely injured. The accident, which occurred on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Saturday morning, involved four deceased individuals who are reportedly from the same village. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies of the deceased.
According to information received from the police, the car driver could not see the bus due to dense fog, leading to a forceful collision between the two vehicles. The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled. The car was completely damaged, and the five people inside remained trapped in a state of injury. Upon the accident, people from the surrounding area gathered at the scene. Those present immediately informed the police about the matter. On receiving information about the incident, a local police team reached the spot.
With the help of locals, the police extricated the people trapped in the damaged car and immediately rushed them to the hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared four people dead, while one person is still admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. The deceased have been identified as Sukhwinder, Sushil Kumar, Brij Kumar, and Arun Kumar. All five individuals were residents of Chalet village in Himachal Pradesh. Amit Kumar, also a resident of the same village, was present in the car with them and is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.
Sub-Inspector Kiran Singh, SHO of Haryana Police Station, confirmed the incident, stating that all the occupants of the car were en route to Amritsar Airport. The car met with the accident near Dosarka. Due to the dense fog, the car driver could not see the bus, and the two vehicles collided. The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged, and four people travelling in it lost their lives. The police have taken possession of the bodies and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
